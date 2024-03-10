Apple Expands Accessory Lineup with New Colors and Products

Apple has subtly refreshed its collection of accessories, introducing fresh color options for its popular iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. The company also debuted a new camera mount for the iPhone, designed for use with the Apple TV 4K.

Key Highlights

Four new pastel colors for iPhone 15 silicone cases

Matching colors added to Apple Watch band options

Belkin releases iPhone camera mount with MagSafe designed for Apple TV 4K

New Hermès Apple Watch bands unveiled

Fresh Colors for a New Season

Apple fans looking to add a touch of spring to their devices will be delighted with the new color options now available. The iPhone 15 Silicone Case with MagSafe gets an update with Sunshine (pastel yellow), Light Blue, Soft Mint, and Pink. These soft hues are perfect for transitioning into warmer weather.

If you’re looking to coordinate your tech, Apple Watch owners will find matching Sport Band, Sport Loop, and Solo Loop options in the same fresh pastel colors.

Vibrant Choices

Beyond Cases and Bands

Apple’s accessory update goes beyond just color variations. In partnership with Belkin, the company now offers a unique iPhone Mount with MagSafe for Apple TV 4K. This mount transforms your iPhone into a webcam, allowing for hands-free FaceTime calls and seamless integration with Apple’s Center Stage feature on the big screen.

Functionality Meets Entertainment

A Touch of Luxury

Apple hasn’t forgotten about its luxury-minded consumers either. New Hermès Apple Watch bands are now available, offering the signature style and craftsmanship the brand is known for.

High-Fashion Collaboration

Apple’s under-the-radar accessory refresh offers something for everyone. Whether you’re seeking a simple splash of color for your iPhone or Apple Watch, a functional upgrade with the new MagSafe camera mount, or a touch of luxury with the Hermès bands, these additions have the potential to personalize your Apple devices and make them feel fresh.