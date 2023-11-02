Apple Discontinues Apple Music Voice Plan

Apple Music Voice Plan was a subscription option that allowed users to access the Apple Music library using only their voice. It was introduced in 2021 as a more affordable option for users who primarily used Apple Music through Siri.

Key highlights:

Apple Music Voice Plan was discontinued on November 1, 2023.

Existing Voice subscribers can continue on their plan for the duration of their final billing cycle.

Voice subscribers can switch to another Apple Music plan, such as Individual, Student, or Family.

The Voice Plan had some limitations, however. Users could not add songs to their library or create playlists. They could also not use the service on non-Apple devices.

Apple has not given a specific reason for discontinuing the Voice Plan. However, it is possible that the company decided that it was not a sustainable offering. The Voice Plan was priced at $4.99 per month, which was significantly lower than the Individual plan ($9.99 per month).

Apple Music remains a popular music streaming service, with over 90 million subscribers worldwide. The service offers a wide variety of music, including exclusive content and curated playlists.

Apple Music is available on a variety of devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple TVs, HomePods, and more. It is also available on some third-party devices, such as Amazon Echo devices and Sonos speakers.

Overall, the discontinuation of the Apple Music Voice Plan is likely to have a minimal impact on most users. Existing Voice subscribers can simply switch to another Apple Music plan, and the service remains available on a wide variety of devices.

Here are some additional details about the Apple Music Voice Plan:

The Voice Plan was only available in select countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

The Voice Plan did not support lossless audio or Spatial Audio.

The Voice Plan did not allow users to view lyrics or music videos.

If you are a current Voice subscriber, you will receive a notification prior to the end of your final billing cycle with more information about your options. You can also contact Apple Support for assistance.