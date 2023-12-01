Apple Crowns App Store’s Best Apps and Games of 2023

Apple unveiled its prestigious App Store Award winners for 2023, highlighting the year’s most innovative and impactful apps and games.

Key Highlights:

iPhone App of the Year: AllTrails (AllTrails, Inc.)

iPad App of the Year: Prêt-à-Makeup (Prêt-à-Template)

Mac App of the Year: Photomator (UAB Pixelmator Team)

Apple TV App of the Year: MUBI (MUBI, Inc.)

Apple Watch App of the Year: SmartGym (Mateus Abras)

iPhone Game of the Year: Honkai: Star Rail (COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD.)

iPad Game of the Year: Lost in Play (Happy Juice)

Celebrating Excellence:

This year’s winners showcase the incredible range of creativity, innovation, and design that flourishes on the App Store. Apple recognized apps that enhance users’ lives in various ways, from helping people explore the outdoors with AllTrails to empowering artists with Photomator’s powerful photo editing tools.

iPhone App of the Year: AllTrails

AllTrails, the popular hiking and outdoor navigation app, took home the coveted iPhone App of the Year award. With its extensive trail database, offline maps, and community features, AllTrails empowers users to safely explore the great outdoors with confidence.

iPad App of the Year: Prêt-à-Makeup

Prêt-à-Makeup, a revolutionary app that transforms the digital makeup experience, was awarded iPad App of the Year. This innovative app utilizes advanced AR technology to provide users with a virtual makeup experience like no other.

Mac App of the Year: Photomator

UAB Pixelmator Team’s Photomator was recognized as the Mac App of the Year. This powerful photo editing software offers a wealth of features and tools that rival professional-grade software, making it a favorite among both casual and professional users.

Apple TV App of the Year: MUBI

MUBI, a curated streaming service showcasing a hand-picked selection of independent and arthouse films, earned Apple TV App of the Year honors. MUBI provides cinephiles with a unique way to discover and enjoy exceptional cinematic experiences.

Apple Watch App of the Year: SmartGym

SmartGym, a comprehensive fitness tracker app for Apple Watch, was awarded the Apple Watch App of the Year. This app empowers users to track their workouts, monitor progress, and stay motivated towards their fitness goals.

iPhone Game of the Year: Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail, a visually stunning and captivating RPG developed by COGNOSPHERE PTE. LTD., received the iPhone Game of the Year award. This immersive game offers a thrilling narrative, strategic combat, and stunning visuals, captivating players on the go.

iPad Game of the Year: Lost in Play

Lost in Play, a charming and whimsical point-and-click adventure game from Happy Juice, was recognized as iPad Game of the Year. This heartwarming game invites players to embark on an unforgettable journey filled with wonder, discovery, and childlike imagination.

Apple’s App Store Awards remain a prestigious recognition for developers and a valuable resource for users seeking the best apps and games across various categories. This year’s winners demonstrate the continued evolution and growth of the App Store, showcasing the incredible potential of apps to enhance and enrich our lives in countless ways.