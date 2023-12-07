Apple Counters Sluggish Sales with New iPads and M3 MacBook Air

Apple is prepping a counteroffensive against sluggish sales with a wave of new iPads and a refreshed MacBook Air, according to sources familiar with the matter. The company is set to introduce four new iPad Pro models, an updated iPad Air, and a new M3-powered MacBook Air in early 2024, aiming to reignite excitement and drive sales.

Key Highlights:

Four new iPad Pro models expected with M3 chip and updated displays.

iPad Air to receive a refresh with improved performance and battery life.

M3 chip to debut in MacBook Air, bringing performance boost and lower price point.

New products expected to launch in early 2024.

iPad Pro Upgrades

The new iPad Pro models, codenamed J717, J718, J720, and J721, will come in both 11-inch and 13-inch sizes and feature the latest M3 chip. This new chip promises significant performance improvements over the current M2 generation, making the iPad Pro even more powerful for professionals and creative users. Additionally, the displays are expected to receive an upgrade, with mini-LED technology likely making its way to the smaller 11-inch model for the first time.

iPad Air Refresh

The iPad Air is also slated for an update, with sources suggesting a focus on performance and battery life. While details are scarce, it’s likely that the iPad Air will receive a new M2 chip or a slightly improved version of the existing M1 chip, along with optimizations for improved efficiency and longer battery life. This refresh aims to keep the iPad Air competitive in the mid-range tablet segment.

M3 MacBook Air Debuts

Apple’s popular MacBook Air is also getting an upgrade, with the M3 chip making its debut in the device. This will provide a significant performance boost compared to the current M2-powered model, making the MacBook Air a more viable option for demanding tasks like video editing and gaming. Additionally, the use of the M3 chip is expected to allow Apple to lower the starting price of the MacBook Air, making it more accessible to a wider range of users.

Expected Launch and Market Impact

The new iPads and MacBook Air are currently in the final stages of development and are expected to be unveiled in early 2024, possibly at a dedicated spring event. The launch of these new devices comes at a crucial time for Apple, as the company faces challenges from global economic headwinds and intensifying competition in the tablet and laptop markets. Analysts believe that the new products have the potential to reignite interest in Apple‘s hardware lineup and help the company regain momentum in key segments.

Apple’s upcoming wave of new iPads and the M3 MacBook Air mark a significant step forward for the company’s hardware portfolio. The focus on performance improvements, improved displays, and more competitive pricing positions Apple well to navigate the current market landscape and continue its dominance in the tablet and laptop markets. The launch of these new devices will be closely watched by the tech industry and consumers alike, with eager anticipation of how they will shape the future of Apple’s hardware offerings.