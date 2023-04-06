Apple all set to open its first retail store in India soon

Apple has announced the location and name of its first retail store in India, which will be called Apple BKC and is situated at the Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai. The store is inspired by Mumbai’s iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art and features colorful interpretations of the decals, combined with various Apple products and services available for consumers. The store’s creative design includes a bright welcome sign with the classic Apple greeting “Hello Mumbai.”

To celebrate the store’s opening, visitors can download the Apple BKC wallpaper and listen to a specially curated playlist on Apple Music that captures the sounds of Mumbai. While the exact opening date has not been revealed, it is expected to occur before the end of April.

Reports suggest that the Jio World Drive Mall store will cover more than 22,000 square feet, and Apple began hiring for retail positions in India in January. The company plans to open its second store, which will be spread across 10,000 to 12,000 square feet at New Delhi’s Select CityWalk mall. The second Apple retail store in India is expected to open in June 2023, and it will be interesting to see what design Apple chooses for this store.

Apple has seen significant growth in the premium segment in recent quarters, thanks partly to big festival sales on various e-commerce platforms offering iPhones at unbelievable prices. The company’s push towards retail stores is expected to help it expand its market even further in the future.