Apple AirTags on Sale at Amazon: Everything You Need to Know

Apple AirTags are on sale at Amazon today for $99.99, down from $129.99. This is a great deal for anyone who wants to keep track of their belongings. AirTags are small, lightweight tracking devices that can be attached to keys, wallets, bags, and other items. They use Apple’s Find My network to help you find your lost items, and they’re also compatible with Precision Finding, which uses augmented reality to help you find your lost items more precisely.

Key highlights:

AirTags are easy to set up and use. Once you’ve attached an AirTag to an item, simply open the Find My app on your iPhone or iPad and select the AirTag. You’ll see the AirTag’s current location on a map, and you can also play a sound to help you find it.

AirTags are also very good at finding lost items. Thanks to Apple’s Find My network, AirTags can be tracked even if they’re not in Bluetooth range of your iPhone or iPad. If you lose an item with an AirTag attached, you can mark it as lost in the Find My app. When another Apple device comes within range of the AirTag, you’ll receive a notification with its location.

AirTags are also compatible with Precision Finding, which uses augmented reality to help you find your lost items more precisely. Precision Finding uses the camera on your iPhone or iPad to scan the surrounding area for AirTags. When you get close to an AirTag, you’ll see a white arrow on your screen that points you in the right direction.

Overall, Apple AirTags are a great way to keep track of your belongings. They’re easy to set up and use, and they’re very good at finding lost items. If you’re looking for a tracking device, AirTags are a great option.

Here are some additional things to keep in mind about Apple AirTags:

AirTags require an iPhone or iPad running iOS 14.5 or later.

AirTags are water-resistant, but they’re not waterproof.

AirTags have a replaceable battery that should last for about a year.

AirTags can be used with a variety of third-party accessories, such as keychains, wallets, and bags.

