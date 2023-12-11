Apple AirPods Pro Available for as Low as Rs. 540 on Flipkart: A Closer Look

In a move that music lovers will surely rejoice, Flipkart is offering massive discounts on Apple AirPods Pro. This means you can now grab a pair of these premium true wireless earphones for as low as Rs. 540. Yes, you read that right!

Key Highlights:

Flipkart is offering massive discounts on Apple AirPods Pro.

The first-generation AirPods Pro is available starting at Rs. 16,990, a discount of Rs. 7,910.

HDFC Bank credit card holders can avail an additional Rs. 1,250 discount on EMI transactions.

The effective price of the first-generation AirPods Pro can go down to as low as Rs. 15,740.

But before you get too excited, there are a few things you need to know. The Rs. 540 price tag applies only to the first-generation AirPods Pro. The second-generation model, which was released in September 2022, is not part of this sale.

Here’s a breakdown of the discounts available on Flipkart:

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen): Original Price: Rs. 24,900 Discounted Price: Rs. 16,990 Discount Amount: Rs. 7,910 Effective Price with HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI: Rs. 15,740

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): Original Price: Rs. 26,900 Discounted Price: Rs. 24,900 Discount Amount: Rs. 2,000



How to grab this deal?

To avail the discount on Apple AirPods Pro on Flipkart, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Flipkart website or app. Search for “Apple AirPods Pro.” Select the desired model and color. Add the product to your cart and proceed to checkout. Apply any applicable coupons or discounts at checkout. Select your preferred payment method and complete the purchase.

Additional Points to Consider:

This offer is valid for a limited period only.

The availability of stock may vary depending on the model and color.

Make sure you read the terms and conditions of the offer carefully before making a purchase.

Is it worth buying?

If you’re looking for a pair of high-quality true wireless earphones at a discounted price, then the Apple AirPods Pro are definitely worth considering. They offer excellent sound quality, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable fit. Additionally, they seamlessly integrate with Apple devices, making them a great choice for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users.

However, if you’re on a tight budget, there are other options available that offer similar features at a lower price point. Ultimately, the decision of whether or not to buy the Apple AirPods Pro depends on your individual needs and preferences.

Flipkart’s massive discounts on Apple AirPods Pro make them an attractive proposition for anyone looking for a premium pair of true wireless earphones. However, it’s important to consider the terms and conditions of the offer and whether or not it fits your budget before making a purchase