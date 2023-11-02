Android vs. iPhone: Google Brings Life-Saving Crash Detection to More Users

Google is bringing its life-saving crash detection feature to more Android devices. The feature, which was previously only available on Pixel phones and a handful of other devices, uses sensors in the phone to detect a car crash and automatically dial 911.

Key highlights:

Google is expanding the availability of its crash detection feature to more Android devices.

The feature was previously only available on Pixel phones and a handful of other devices.

Crash detection uses sensors in the phone to detect a car crash and automatically dial 911.

The feature is available in over 30 countries and can be enabled in the phone’s settings.

Crash detection is available in over 30 countries and can be enabled in the phone’s settings. To enable it, go to Settings > Safety & emergency > Personal safety > Crash detection.

Google says that crash detection has been used to help people in over 10,000 car crashes. In one case, a woman was driving home from work when she was struck by another car and knocked unconscious. Her phone detected the crash and called 911, which saved her life.

Crash detection is just one of the many ways that Google is making Android a safer platform. The company has also introduced features like emergency sharing, which allows users to quickly share their location with emergency contacts, and lockdown mode, which disables the phone’s fingerprint sensor and other biometric authentication features to prevent unauthorized access.

Google’s commitment to safety is one of the things that makes Android a great platform for users of all ages. With features like crash detection and emergency sharing, Google is helping to make sure that users are safe and protected no matter where they are or what they’re doing.

How crash detection works:

Crash detection uses a variety of sensors in the phone to detect a car crash. These sensors include the accelerometer, gyroscope, and microphone.

If the phone detects a sudden change in acceleration or deceleration, it will start a countdown timer. If the user doesn’t cancel the timer within 10 seconds, the phone will automatically call 911.

Crash detection can also be triggered by the sound of a car crash. If the phone’s microphone detects a loud noise that sounds like a car crash, it will start the countdown timer.

How to enable crash detection:

To enable crash detection, go to Settings > Safety & emergency > Personal safety > Crash detection.

Once you’ve enabled crash detection, you can choose whether you want to receive alerts for possible car crashes and whether you want the phone to automatically call 911.

Which Android devices have crash detection?

Crash detection is available on a variety of Android devices, including:

Pixel phones

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Motorola Edge+ (2022)

OnePlus 10 Pro

Google says that it is working to bring crash detection to more Android devices in the future.

Google’s crash detection feature is a valuable tool that can help to save lives. By expanding the availability of the feature to more Android devices, Google is making it easier for people to stay safe on the road.

If you have an Android device, I encourage you to enable crash detection. It could be the difference between life and death.