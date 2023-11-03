Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.2 Rolling Out with 34 Pixel Bug Fixes

Google has released Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.2 for Pixel devices with 34 bug fixes. The update is available now for all Pixel devices, including the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold.

Key Highlights:

Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.2 is rolling out to Pixel devices with 34 bug fixes.

Fixes include issues with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, Face Unlock reliability, System UI, null pointer, Settings app, and more.

The update also includes fixing the pink text issue on the Pixel 8 Pro AOD.

Users can update to Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.2 by checking for system updates in the Settings app.

The update includes fixes for a variety of issues, including:

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity problems

Face Unlock reliability issues

System UI bugs

Null pointer exceptions

Settings app crashes

Pixel 8 Pro AOD pink text issue

To update to Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.2, go to Settings > System > System update > Check for update. If the update is available, tap Download and install.

Additional Information:

The Android 14 QPR1 Beta program is a way for users to try out new features and bug fixes before they are released to the public. The program is open to anyone with a Pixel device, but it is important to note that beta software is not as stable as final release software and may contain bugs.

If you are interested in participating in the Android 14 QPR1 Beta program, you can sign up here: https://www.androidcentral.com/apps-software/android-14-qpr1-beta-1-every-new-feature

Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.2 is now rolling out to Pixel devices with 34 bug fixes. The update includes fixes for a variety of issues, including Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity problems, Face Unlock reliability issues, System UI bugs, null pointer exceptions, Settings app crashes, and the Pixel 8 Pro AOD pink text issue.

Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.2 is a significant update that includes a number of important bug fixes. The update makes the overall experience more stable and reliable for users, and it also fixes a number of specific issues, such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity problems, Face Unlock reliability issues, and the Pixel 8 Pro AOD pink text issue.

To update to Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2.2, go to Settings > System > System update > Check for update. If the update is available, tap Download and install.