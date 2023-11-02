AMD’s Tiny Zen 4c Cores Come to Ryzen Mobile 7040U Series CPUs

AMD has launched a new series of Ryzen mobile CPUs, the Ryzen 7040U series, which feature Zen 4c cores. Zen 4c cores are smaller and more efficient than Zen 4 cores, making them ideal for ultrathin laptops.

Key Highlights:

The Ryzen 7040U series CPUs are available in two configurations: the Ryzen 3 7440U and the Ryzen 5 7545U. The Ryzen 3 7440U has four Zen 4c cores, while the Ryzen 5 7545U has two Zen 4 cores and four Zen 4c cores.

Both CPUs have a base clock of 1.5 GHz and a boost clock of 4.5 GHz. They also have 8MB of L3 cache and support up to 16GB of DDR5 memory.

Zen 4c Cores Offer the Same Performance as Zen 4 Cores in Most Tasks

AMD claims that Zen 4c cores offer the same performance as Zen 4 cores in most tasks. However, there may be some tasks where Zen 4c cores fall behind, such as in heavily multithreaded workloads.

Overall, the Ryzen 7040U series CPUs are a good option for users who are looking for a powerful and efficient CPU for their ultrathin laptop.

Benefits of Zen 4c Cores:

Zen 4c cores offer a number of benefits over Zen 4 cores, including:

Smaller size: Zen 4c cores are smaller than Zen 4 cores, which means that they can be packed more densely onto a chip. This allows AMD to offer more cores in the same space, or to reduce the size of the chip altogether.

Lower power consumption: Zen 4c cores consume less power than Zen 4 cores, which makes them ideal for mobile devices.

Improved efficiency: Zen 4c cores are more efficient than Zen 4 cores, which means that they can deliver the same performance with less power consumption.

Availability:

The Ryzen 7040U series CPUs are available now in select laptops from Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo.

