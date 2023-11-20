AMD’s Threadripper 7000 Series Delivers Unmatched Performance, Leaving Intel in the Dust

AMD’s Threadripper CPUs have long been the go-to choice for power users and professionals who demand the best possible performance. With the launch of the new Threadripper 7000 Series, AMD has further solidified its position as the king of the hill in the high-end desktop (HEDT) market

Key Highlights:

AMD’s Threadripper 7000 Series CPUs offer significantly faster performance than Intel’s latest offerings.

The flagship Threadripper 7980X boasts up to 147% faster multi-core performance compared to the Ryzen 9 7950X.

AMD’s Threadripper CPUs are now the clear leader in the high-end desktop (HEDT) market.

The Threadripper 7000 Series CPUs are based on AMD’s new Zen 4 architecture, which brings a number of improvements over the previous Zen 3 architecture. These improvements include:

Increased core count: The Threadripper 7000 Series CPUs offer up to 64 cores, which is significantly more than any Intel CPU currently available.

Higher clock speeds: The Threadripper 7000 Series CPUs are capable of reaching clock speeds of up to 5.7 GHz, which is also faster than any Intel CPU currently available.

Improved memory support: The Threadripper 7000 Series CPUs support DDR5 memory, which offers significantly faster bandwidth than the DDR4 memory used in previous generations of CPUs.

These improvements translate into significant performance gains for the Threadripper 7000 Series CPUs. In Cinebench R23’s multi-core test, the flagship Threadripper 7980X is up to 147% faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. This makes the Threadripper 7980X the fastest CPU in the world, and it leaves Intel’s latest offerings in the dust.

The performance of the Threadripper 7000 Series CPUs is not just theoretical. They also deliver real-world performance gains for a variety of demanding tasks, such as:

Video editing: The Threadripper 7000 Series CPUs can handle even the most demanding video editing tasks with ease.

3D rendering: The Threadripper 7000 Series CPUs are also very fast at 3D rendering, making them a great choice for professional designers and architects.

Scientific computing: The Threadripper 7000 Series CPUs are ideal for scientific computing tasks that require a lot of processing power.

In addition to their performance, the Threadripper 7000 Series CPUs also offer a number of other advantages, such as:

A wide range of features: The Threadripper 7000 Series CPUs support a wide range of features, including PCIe 5.0, USB 4.0, and Wi-Fi 6E.

A competitive price: The Threadripper 7000 Series CPUs are very competitively priced, especially considering their performance.

Overall, the Threadripper 7000 Series CPUs are a major leap forward for AMD, and they represent the best that AMD has to offer in the HEDT market. If you are looking for the best possible performance, then the Threadripper 7000 Series CPUs are the only option.