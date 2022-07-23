Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 discounts and offers on TCL and iFFALCON Android smart TVs

Ads

TCL, the global number one Android smart TV brand has announced a blow-out sale on best-in-class 4K QLED, Smart LED and UHD TVs. It includes both TCL and iFFALCON TVs that are integrated with remarkable TV technologies like Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC), Micro Dimming and whatnot. These products also have the latest Android TV upgrades, hands-free voice control feature, built-in Google Assistant, and much more. The sale is live on Amazon Prime Day and will continue till July 24th.

Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Marketing Head, TCL India, said, “The Amazon Prime Day sale has come at the right time. The weather outside is at its best and makes the ideal atmosphere for families and friends to enjoy some quality get-togethers. And if you have the perfect TV to accompany you, then it’s nothing short of a match made in heaven. In this context, we are pleased to announce that high-end TV innovations from TCL and iFFALCON are available at highly discounted prices on Amazon. Customers can avail of many premium features and have a completely memorable TV-viewing experience that they would definitely want to share. Happy Shopping.”

Here’s a brief description of the aforementioned TV innovations:

TCL 4K C715 QLED

4K QLED C715 comes with an array of cutting-edge features and advanced technology integration, including Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, 4K UHD, HDR 10+, and hands-free voice control. These formidable collections of premium attributes offer unparalleled TV-viewing experience to customers. TCL C715 also has Smart Home Interconnectivity, enabling users to command new-age home appliances like robot vacuum cleaners from the comfort of their couch. Customers can also dim lights and adjust thermostat settings with utmost ease and convenience by bringing this one-of-its-kind innovation home.

Available in 50-inches and 55-inches, the TCL C715 will be available at just INR 39,990 and INR 44,99o, respectively.

TCL S6505 Smart LED TV

TCL S6505 is a complete package to witness a truly incredible cinematic experience. The TV comes with full HD, HDR technology, IPQ Engine, Micro Dimming, Dolby Audio and Integrated Speakers. In addition, TCL S6505 provides an enhanced entertainment experience by leveraging Android TV (R system certified by Google) attributes. This includes access to 7000+ applications and an infinite number of TV shows and movies in one place. The TV also comes with 2 HDMI ports for connecting the set-top box, Blu-ray players and gaming console. It has one USB port so consumers can connect hard drives or other USB devices.

Available in 40-inches, the TCL S6505 will be available at just INR 19,990.

iFFALCON 4K UHD K72

A 4K Video Call Android TV, iFFALCON K72 is a masterpiece in the realm of smart TVs. It is embedded with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, MEMC, built-in Google Assistant, and so much more. The TV offers an immersive audiovisual experience along with complete hands-free control so that users can have an undisturbed escapade. The TV also boasts HDMI 2.1 and Android (R) 11 with access to 7000_ applications and 700,000+ shows/movies.

iFFALCON’s 4K Video Call camera comes with Google Duo facilities to ensure that consumers can attend online conferences and e-classes or have high-resolution video conversations with friends and family.

Available in 43-inches and 50-inches, the iFFALCON K72 will be available at just INR 24,999 and INR 30,999, respectively.