Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 discounts and offers on Sony products

Sony India today announced amazing promotional offers on wide range of televisions, personal audio, home audio and camera for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale. With such attractive deals, coupled with great finance schemes such as cashback and no cost EMIs, customers would love to explore and leverage these irresistible offers. The Prime Day sale is from 23rd July 2022 until 24th July 2022 and these offers can be availed on Amazon India app as well as on Amazon web portal.
Offers on BRAVIA televisions:
- Best deals on BRAVIA Google TVs with additional cashback up to INR 5,000/- on select models
- Google TV range starting from INR 27,990/- onwards
- No cost EMI up to 18 months on select television models
Offers on Audio Products: Headphones, Earphones and BT Speakers:
|Category
|Model
|MRP (in INR)
|Offer Price (in INR)
|Cashback
|Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-1000XM4
|29,990/-
|17,990/-
|Inclusive of INR 2,000/- Cashback
|Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-XB910N
|19,990/-
|10,990/-
|Inclusive of INR 2,000/- Cashback
|Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones
|WH-CH710N
|14,990/-
|6,490/-
|–
|Truly Wireless Noise Cancellation Earbuds
|WF-1000XM4
|19,990/-
|15,990/-
|Inclusive of INR 2,000/- Cashback
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-C500
|8,990/-
|3,990/-
|Inclusive of INR 1,000/- Cashback
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-XB700
|11,990/-
|5,990/-
|–
|Truly Wireless Earbuds
|WF-1000XM3
|19,990/-
|7,990/-
|–
|Wireless in-ear headphones
|WI-C100
|2,790/-
|1,699/-
|–
|Wireless in-ear headphones
|WI-C200
|2,990/-
|1,499/-
|–
|Wireless On-Ear headphones
|WI-XB400
|4,990/-
|2,690/-
|–
|Wireless Headphones
|WH-CH510
|4,990/-
|2,490/-
|–
|Wireless in-ear headphones
|WI-C310
|3,290/-
|1,999/-
|–
|Bluetooth Speaker
|SRS-XB13
|4,990/-
|3,490/-
|–
|Bluetooth Speaker
|SRS-XB23
|10,990/-
|8,990/-
|–
|Bluetooth Speaker
|SRS-XB33
|15,990/-
|12,990/-
|–
|Bluetooth Speaker
|SRS-XB43
|21,990/-
|16,990/-
|–
|Wireless Neckband Speaker
|SRS-NS7
|24,990/-
|22,990/-
|–
|Wireless Neckband Speaker
|SRS-NB10
|13,990/-
|11,990/-
|–
Offers on Home Audio Products: Soundbar and Party Speakers:
|Category
|Model
|MRP (in INR)
|Offer Price (in INR)
|Portable Wireless Party Speaker
|SRS-XG500
|39,990/-
|26,990/-
|Portable Speaker
|SRS-RA3000
|29,990/-
|14,990/-
|Soundbar
|HT-S40R
|34,990/-
|24,990/-
|Soundbar
|HT-A7000+SW3
|1,79,980/-
|1,50,980/- ( Rs. 14,990/- off on Rear Speaker SA-RS3S)
Offers on Digital Imaging products:
|Category
|Model
|MRP (in INR)
|Offer Price (in INR)
|Vlogging Camera
|ZV-1 Combo
|77,990/-
|62,990/-
|Vlogging Camera
|ZV-1 Standalone
|67,990/-
|52,990/-
