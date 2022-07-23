Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 discounts and offers on Sony products

Ads

Sony India today announced amazing promotional offers on wide range of televisions, personal audio, home audio and camera for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale. With such attractive deals, coupled with great finance schemes such as cashback and no cost EMIs, customers would love to explore and leverage these irresistible offers. The Prime Day sale is from 23rd July 2022 until 24th July 2022 and these offers can be availed on Amazon India app as well as on Amazon web portal.

Offers on BRAVIA televisions:

Best deals on BRAVIA Google TVs with additional cashback up to INR 5,000/- on select models

Google TV range starting from INR 27,990/- onwards

No cost EMI up to 18 months on select television models

Offers on Audio Products: Headphones, Earphones and BT Speakers:

Category Model MRP (in INR) Offer Price (in INR) Cashback Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM4 29,990/- 17,990/- Inclusive of INR 2,000/- Cashback Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-XB910N 19,990/- 10,990/- Inclusive of INR 2,000/- Cashback Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-CH710N 14,990/- 6,490/- – Truly Wireless Noise Cancellation Earbuds WF-1000XM4 19,990/- 15,990/- Inclusive of INR 2,000/- Cashback Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-C500 8,990/- 3,990/- Inclusive of INR 1,000/- Cashback Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-XB700 11,990/- 5,990/- – Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-1000XM3 19,990/- 7,990/- – Wireless in-ear headphones WI-C100 2,790/- 1,699/- – Wireless in-ear headphones WI-C200 2,990/- 1,499/- – Wireless On-Ear headphones WI-XB400 4,990/- 2,690/- – Wireless Headphones WH-CH510 4,990/- 2,490/- – Wireless in-ear headphones WI-C310 3,290/- 1,999/- – Bluetooth Speaker SRS-XB13 4,990/- 3,490/- – Bluetooth Speaker SRS-XB23 10,990/- 8,990/- – Bluetooth Speaker SRS-XB33 15,990/- 12,990/- – Bluetooth Speaker SRS-XB43 21,990/- 16,990/- – Wireless Neckband Speaker SRS-NS7 24,990/- 22,990/- – Wireless Neckband Speaker SRS-NB10 13,990/- 11,990/- – Portable Wireless Party Speaker SRS-XG500 39,990/- 26,990/- Portable Speaker SRS-RA3000 29,990/- 14,990/- Soundbar HT-S40R 34,990/- 24,990/- Soundbar HT-A7000+SW3 1,79,980/- 1,50,980/- ( Rs. 14,990/- off on Rear Speaker SA-RS3S)

Offers on Home Audio Products: Soundbar and Party Speakers:

Category Model MRP (in INR) Offer Price (in INR) Portable Wireless Party Speaker SRS-XG500 39,990/- 26,990/- Portable Speaker SRS-RA3000 29,990/- 14,990/- Soundbar HT-S40R 34,990/- 24,990/- Soundbar HT-A7000+SW3 1,79,980/- 1,50,980/- ( Rs. 14,990/- off on Rear Speaker SA-RS3S)

Offers on Digital Imaging products:

Category Model MRP (in INR) Offer Price (in INR) Vlogging Camera ZV-1 Combo 77,990/- 62,990/- Vlogging Camera ZV-1 Standalone 67,990/- 52,990/-