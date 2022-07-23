Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 discounts and offers on best tech products

Ads

Have you been waiting to upgrade your laptop or a sound system without burning a hole in your pocket? Put your worries to the rest as Amazon India’s much-awaited and much anticipated annual two-day shopping event for Prime members – Prime Day is back on July 23 and 24, 2022 to help you with all your shopping needs. Customers can enjoy up to 75% off on latest products including Audio, Laptop, Camera, Wearable, Tablet, PC accessories from top brands like Intel Evo, boAt, HP, LG Gram, Canon, Noise and much more. Prime Day kicks off on July 23, 2022, at 12:00 AM and will be live until July 24, 2022.

Additionally, customers can save big with 10% savings on payment using ICICI Bank credit/debit cards, SBI credit cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank credit/debit cards and SBI credit cards.

All tech buffs now is the time to get your favourite products. Here are some products available on Amazon.in with deals and offers from sellers during Prime Day 2022.

boAt Airdopes 141 TWS: Enjoy an extended break on weekends with your favourite episodes on stream, virtue of a playback time of up to 42 hours including the 6 hours nonstop playtime for earbuds. Its BEAST mode makes these true wireless earbuds a partner in entertainment with real-time audio and low latency experience. It dons built-in mic on each earbud along with our ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation tech that ensures a smooth delivery of your voice via voice calls. Get it for INR 999.

HP 15s 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Laptop: Do what you love all day long with HP 15s laptop. Experience super-fast processing power with 12 th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U. Enjoy ample build-in storage and ultra-fast speed with its 512GB SSD storage. You can watch your favourite content on its utmost clarity in 1080p resolution. Get its for INR 52,990.

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming i5 11th Gen GTX 1650: Lenovo Ideapad Gaming i5 comes with 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor with a speed of 3.1 GHz (Base) – 4.4 GHz (Max) making it perfect for all the gaming enthusiasts. Its 15.6″ FHD (1920×1080) display ensures an immersive viewing experience. It comes with a Military Grade MIL-STD-810G Qualified Design and is qualified for various military specification tests like Low & High Temp (-25 to 63°C for 4 hrs), Temp Shock (-25 to 63°C one-way temp Shock), Shock (122cm+ Drop Test) and Vibration (4-32Hz over 2 hrs). Get it for INR 52,990.

Noise ColorFit Pulse 2: Say hello to the big screen and view your day in just a glance with this newly launched Noise ColorFit Pulse 2's 1.8" display. Moreover, it has 40% more screen area than its predecessor which gives you a better, and clearer view of your day. Enjoy a sharp view in both, sun and shade with its 550 nits brightness. Get it for INR 1,799.

Sony WH-1000XM4: Hear every word, note, and tune with incredible clarity, no matter your environment. These headphones feature additional microphones that assist in isolating sound while talking on the phone, resulting in improved phone call quality and the reduction of even more high and mid frequency sounds. Its Dual Noise Sensor technology, featuring two microphones on each earcup, captures ambient noise and passes the data to the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. Using a new algorithm, the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 then applies noise cancelling processing in real time to a range of environments. Get it for INR 17,990.

Shopping on Prime Day now becomes more rewarding with ‘Shop.Win.Every.Hour sponsored by Intel Evo’ where by shopping in every hour during the 2 days of Prime Day, Prime customers get a chance to win exciting rewards from Intel Evo laptops to other computers, computer accessories, headphones, smartwatches, Tablets, speakers, camera and camera accessories from top brands like Sony, JBL, Boat and Noise. To know more visit www.amazon.in/primeday

Prime is enjoyed by more than 200 million Prime members in 25 countries including India. Not a member yet? Join Prime for INR 1,499/year or INR 179 for one month at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free & fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more. Additionally, 18-24-year-old customers can avail the Youth Offer and get 50% discount on their Prime membership by simply verifying their age on Amazon after signing up for Prime.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime is designed to make your life better every single day. Prime offers the best of shopping and entertainment to more than 200 million paid members around the world. In India, this includes unlimited free shipping, unlimited access to award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited access to more than 90 million songs, ad-free and millions of podcast episodes with Prime Music, a free rotating selection of more than 3,000 books, magazines and comics with Prime Reading, access to free in-game content and benefits with Gaming with Prime, new product launches, early access to Lightning Deals and more. Go to www.amazon.in/prime to learn more about Prime.