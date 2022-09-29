Amazon introduces Third Generation Fire TV Cube – the fastest, most powerful, and most versatile Fire TV streaming media player

Amazon today announced the next generation Fire TV Cube, Fire TV’s most powerful streaming media player yet. It comes with a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, can be controlled hands-free with Alexa, includes support for cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, immersive Dolby Atmos audio, and is Wi-Fi 6 compatible. Plus, it offers new features such as an HDMI input port and Super Resolution Upscaling.

“With all-new Fire TV Cube, customers can futureproof their home with a superior viewing experience that’s fast, supports cinematic 4K video and allows for hands-free Alexa to control home entertainment systems,” said Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India. “From watching cricket matches to movies on demand, the Fire TV Cube can turn any space into a personal stadium or a movie theater. This is the most versatile Fire TV streaming media player we’ve ever made and I can’t wait for customers to experience it in their homes.”

New Fire TV Cube—Superior picture quality, Fast app launches for INR 13,999

The third generation of Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s best Fire TV streaming media player yet, with a new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor that makes it 20% more powerful than the previous generation. The supercharged processor increases app launch speeds making this Fire TV’s smoothest and most fluid streaming media player experience to date. With hands-free Alexa, customers can get to their favourite channels and apps with simple voice commands. The Fire TV Cube provides an ultimate streaming experience with support for cinematic 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos Audio. Customers can enjoy visual spectacles like Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ and upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Maja Ma’ in all its grandeur from the comfort of their homes.

Fire TV’s first streaming media player with HDMI input port, giving customers the flexibility to bring their entertainment devices together by directly connecting compatible set top boxes, soundbars, and more. Now, customers can just say “Alexa, switch to DTH” instead of manually changing inputs, and surf channels from compatible set top box providers by asking Alexa. With Fire TV Cube, customers can easily control their TV, set top boxes, and on-demand streaming via Fire TV’s Alexa Voice Remote, or hands-free with Alexa. Fire TV Cube also features an additional USB port for easy connection to compatible webcams for video calling with Alexa Communications—simply say, “Alexa, call mom” to connect with family or friends from the largest screen in the home.

Fire TV Cube offers Wi-Fi 6 support, giving customers with a compatible router the ability to enjoy a smooth entertainment experience. It also features a new Ethernet port if you need a wired network connection.

New to Fire TV Cube is Super Resolution Upscaling, which provides enhanced picture quality by seamlessly converting HD content into 4K for greater detail, contrast, and clarity. With Super Resolution Upscaling, content—from movies originally made in HD to even grainy family photos—will look sharper on a 4K display. Just plug in your hard disk to the USB port of Fire TV Cube and relive memories by scrolling through your photos on the screen.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro—Remote Finder Feature, Customisable Buttons, and Backlighting for INR 2,499

Alexa Voice Remote Pro is a new premium remote built to help customers spend more time streaming and less time searching for the remote, and is compatible with most Fire TV streaming media players, and Smart TVs with Fire TV built-in. It introduces a Remote Finder feature to help customers find misplaced remotes more easily. Simply say, “Alexa, find my remote” or use the dedicated Remote Finder button in Fire TV app, and Alexa Voice Remote Pro’s built-in speaker will emit an audible ring to attract your attention.

Two new customizable buttons make getting to your favorite content and Alexa commands quicker and easier. You can personalize your remote by programming these buttons to create one-touch shortcuts to favorite apps, channels, and anything Alexa can do. For example, you could choose to program a button to have Alexa dim the lights, check the weather, or start an Alexa Routine for movie night. Alexa Voice Remote Pro also includes motion-activated backlit buttons that automatically illuminate when the remote is picked up in low-light settings.

Accessible and Sustainable

Fire TV Cube supports Audio Streaming for Hearing Aids (ASHA), allowing customers to directly connect compatible Bluetooth hearing aids. Both Fire TV Cube and Alexa Voice Remote Pro’s product and packaging are designed with sustainability in mind. As a part of Amazon’s commitment to helping preserve the natural world, both products now use more-sustainable materials and have implemented design changes to reduce their overall lifetime energy consumption. Fire TV Cube and Alexa Voice Remote Pro’s packaging is designed to be over 95% recyclable, made of wood fiber-based materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources.

Pricing and Availability

The all-new Fire TV Cube is coming soon to India for INR 13,999. You can sign up to be notified when it is available at Amazon.in/firetvcube/.

Alexa Voice Remote Pro is available for pre-order today on Amazon.in/alexavoiceremotepro/ for INR 2,499. To see which Fire TV devices are compatible with Alexa Voice Remote Pro, check the compatibility checker: Amazon.in/help/firetv/remotecompatibility/.