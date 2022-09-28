Amazon Business announces great deals for MSMEs Great Indian Festival 2022

Amazon.in’s biggest month-long celebration the Great Indian Festival that started on September 23, brings a host of never-seen-before deals & offers on unique products for businesses all over India. Amazon Business customers will not only enjoy GST benefit on the amazing deals on Amazon from top brands across categories such as smartphones, laptops, appliances, TVs, office furnishings and a lot more, but will also get access to additional business deals and bulk discounts. In addition to the bank discounts on Amazon.in, Amazon Business customers also get a special 5% bonus cashback up to Rs. 7500 on their purchases.
In addition, business customers get access to numerous new launches and can get special offers on business relevant selection. Amazon Business has specially created stores for both gifting and own usage by logging in to their Amazon Business account. With a GST enabled selection of over 16 Crore products, businesses can save up to 28% more with GST invoices that enable customers to claim GST input credit. Amazon Business also provides customers the facility of buying in bulk, thereby availing up to 40% more in quantity discounts. Additionally, Amazon Business launched the Android and iOS optimized mobile app earlier this year easing the procurement process further for its customers.
Along with the deals during Great Indian Festival, Amazon Business has also introduced the ‘Corporate Gifting Store’ to cater to business gifting needs. Through this store, customers can bulk purchase corporate gifts with ease for their employees, clients and other stakeholders. Businesses will also have the option to customize and personalize corporate gifts according to their needs. With Amazon’s bill-to-ship-to facility, businesses can choose to ship gifts across India and claim the tax credit without hassle.
You can register for Amazon Business for free with your GST number or Business PAN by visiting www.amazon.in/business
Here are some top offers and deals for Amazon Business customers during the Great Indian Festival from participating sellers:
- Extra savings up to 28% with GST input credit on over 15 Crore products
- Save up to 40% more with bulk purchase discounts
- Save up to 55% more with business specific deals
- Up to 40% off on Commercial Laptops
- Save INR 4,000 on 2021 Apple iPad with A13 Bionic chip
- Work from home furniture starting at INR 2499/-
- TP-Link Routers up to 40% off
- Refrigerators: Single Door starting INR 7,199 | Double Door starting INR 17,990 | Side by Side Starting INR 39,990
- Extra discounts on 70,000+ combo offers across electronics, accessories & more
- Up to 80% off TVs & Appliances
- Buy any 2 appliances, get extra up to INR 2000/- off
- Up to 60% off on ACs, Lowest price of the year
- Up to 40% on laptops | special quantity discounts on select models
- INR 750 off on Amazon Basics appliances
- INR 1500 off on Commercial freezers
- Up to 80% off on Boat and Noise Headphone
- Up to INR 1500 off on ACs, Refrigerators and Washing Machine
- Up to 50% off on Aquaguard, Eureka Forbes and Bluestar Water Purifier
- Buy 3, get 5% off on top brands in office supplies
- Special prices across 2000+ gift items for businesses
- Smartwatches from INR 899 – Fire Bolt, Noise & more
Top Business Deals from Popular Categories:
Personal Computing:
- Up to INR 40,000 off on Laptops
- Up to 50% off on Desktops
- Up to 55% off on Monitors
- Up to 60% off on Networking Devices
- Up to 80% off on PC Accessories
- Tablets starting INR 4499
Electronics:
- Up to 80% off on Headphones
- Up to 70% off Storage Devices
- Up to 70% off on Digital Cameras
- Starting INR 899 Smartwatches
Large Appliances:
- Up to 80% off on appliances I NCEMI starting INR 249
- Buy any 2 appliances, get extra INR 1500 off
- Up to 60% off on Televisions
- Up to 60% off on Washing Machines
Office Products:
- Up to 65% off on stationery and office supplies
Office and Home Improvement:
- Up to 70% off Tools and Office Improvement supplies
- Up to 70% off Hardware fixtures
- Up to 50% off Safety and Security
- Mopping supplies starting INR 199
Office Furniture:
- Starting at INR 2,499/ – WFH furniture
- Up to 75% off on Office Chairs & Desks
- Up to 85% off on Furniture and Mattresses | NCEMI starting INR 399/month
- Up to 85% off on Mattress, starting INR 2,99
Business, Industrial and Scientific Supplies:
- Up to 60% off on power tools
- Up to 80% off on weighing scales and measuring devices
- Starting INR 49: Cleaning supplies, adhesives and more
- Masks & safety supplies starting INR 149
- Starting INR 99: Electrical supplies from Schneider, Anchor & more
- Up to 50% off on Food Service Supplies
- Up to 60% off on Trolleys, packaging and shipping supplies
Grocery:
- Beverages Up to 40% off
- Breakfast cereals & nutrition bars up to 30% off
- Dry fruits, nuts & seeds Up to 40% off
- Chocolates & Sweets Up to 30% off
Kitchen:
- Up to 70% off on Kitchen & Home Appliances
- Starting INR 49 Cookware & Dining
- Up to 55% off Mixer Grinders: Prestige, Wonderchef, Lifelong
- Up to INR 8000 off on Water purifiers from top brands
- Up to INR 10,000 off on Vacuum Cleaners
- Up to 45% off on Fans from Top brands
- Up to 50% off on Geysers: Bajaj, Crompton
- Special Gift sets: Starting INR 499 Cookware Sets, Starting INR 999 Dinner sets
- Up to 60% off on Kitchen Storage essentials
- Up to 70% off on Cookware
- Up to 60% off on OTGs
- Up to 50% off on Dining Sets & bar stools
- Up to 50% off on Dinner sets, Cutlery, casseroles, Wine Glasses, Beer Mugs
Home:
- Up to 60% off: LED Bulbs, Smart Lights & more
- Double Bedsheets starting INR 199
- Up to 70% off: Home Furnishings
- Up to 70% off Bed in Bag
- Up to 70% off: Home décor
- Up to 60% off: Home storage & organization
- Candles, Candle Holders and Lights starting INR 69
