Amazon Business announces great deals for MSMEs Great Indian Festival 2022

Amazon.in’s biggest month-long celebration the Great Indian Festival that started on September 23, brings a host of never-seen-before deals & offers on unique products for businesses all over India. Amazon Business customers will not only enjoy GST benefit on the amazing deals on Amazon from top brands across categories such as smartphones, laptops, appliances, TVs, office furnishings and a lot more, but will also get access to additional business deals and bulk discounts. In addition to the bank discounts on Amazon.in, Amazon Business customers also get a special 5% bonus cashback up to Rs. 7500 on their purchases.

In addition, business customers get access to numerous new launches and can get special offers on business relevant selection. Amazon Business has specially created stores for both gifting and own usage by logging in to their Amazon Business account. With a GST enabled selection of over 16 Crore products, businesses can save up to 28% more with GST invoices that enable customers to claim GST input credit. Amazon Business also provides customers the facility of buying in bulk, thereby availing up to 40% more in quantity discounts. Additionally, Amazon Business launched the Android and iOS optimized mobile app earlier this year easing the procurement process further for its customers.

Along with the deals during Great Indian Festival, Amazon Business has also introduced the ‘Corporate Gifting Store’ to cater to business gifting needs. Through this store, customers can bulk purchase corporate gifts with ease for their employees, clients and other stakeholders. Businesses will also have the option to customize and personalize corporate gifts according to their needs. With Amazon’s bill-to-ship-to facility, businesses can choose to ship gifts across India and claim the tax credit without hassle.

You can register for Amazon Business for free with your GST number or Business PAN by visiting www.amazon.in/business

Here are some top offers and deals for Amazon Business customers during the Great Indian Festival from participating sellers:

Extra savings up to 28% with GST input credit on over 15 Crore products

Save up to 40% more with bulk purchase discounts

Save up to 55% more with business specific deals

Up to 40% off on Commercial Laptops

Save INR 4,000 on 2021 Apple iPad with A13 Bionic chip

Work from home furniture starting at INR 2499/-

TP-Link Routers up to 40% off

Refrigerators: Single Door starting INR 7,199 | Double Door starting INR 17,990 | Side by Side Starting INR 39,990

Extra discounts on 70,000+ combo offers across electronics, accessories & more

Up to 80% off TVs & Appliances

Buy any 2 appliances, get extra up to INR 2000/- off

Up to 60% off on ACs, Lowest price of the year

Up to 40% on laptops | special quantity discounts on select models

INR 750 off on Amazon Basics appliances

INR 1500 off on Commercial freezers

Up to 80% off on Boat and Noise Headphone

Up to INR 1500 off on ACs, Refrigerators and Washing Machine

Up to 50% off on Aquaguard, Eureka Forbes and Bluestar Water Purifier

Buy 3, get 5% off on top brands in office supplies

Special prices across 2000+ gift items for businesses

Smartwatches from INR 899 – Fire Bolt, Noise & more

Top Business Deals from Popular Categories:

Personal Computing:

Up to INR 40,000 off on Laptops

Up to 50% off on Desktops

Up to 55% off on Monitors

Up to 60% off on Networking Devices

Up to 80% off on PC Accessories

Tablets starting INR 4499

Electronics:

Up to 80% off on Headphones

Up to 70% off Storage Devices

Up to 70% off on Digital Cameras

Starting INR 899 Smartwatches

Large Appliances:

Up to 80% off on appliances I NCEMI starting INR 249

Buy any 2 appliances, get extra INR 1500 off

Up to 60% off on Televisions

Up to 60% off on Washing Machines

Office Products:

Up to 65% off on stationery and office supplies

Office and Home Improvement:

Up to 70% off Tools and Office Improvement supplies

Up to 70% off Hardware fixtures

Up to 50% off Safety and Security

Mopping supplies starting INR 199

Office Furniture:

Starting at INR 2,499/ – WFH furniture

Up to 75% off on Office Chairs & Desks

Up to 85% off on Furniture and Mattresses | NCEMI starting INR 399/month

Up to 85% off on Mattress, starting INR 2,99

Business, Industrial and Scientific Supplies:

Up to 60% off on power tools

Up to 80% off on weighing scales and measuring devices

Starting INR 49: Cleaning supplies, adhesives and more

Masks & safety supplies starting INR 149

Starting INR 99: Electrical supplies from Schneider, Anchor & more

Up to 50% off on Food Service Supplies

Up to 60% off on Trolleys, packaging and shipping supplies

Grocery:

Beverages Up to 40% off

Breakfast cereals & nutrition bars up to 30% off

Dry fruits, nuts & seeds Up to 40% off

Chocolates & Sweets Up to 30% off

Kitchen:

Up to 70% off on Kitchen & Home Appliances

Starting INR 49 Cookware & Dining

Up to 55% off Mixer Grinders: Prestige, Wonderchef, Lifelong

Up to INR 8000 off on Water purifiers from top brands

Up to INR 10,000 off on Vacuum Cleaners

Up to 45% off on Fans from Top brands

Up to 50% off on Geysers: Bajaj, Crompton

Special Gift sets: Starting INR 499 Cookware Sets, Starting INR 999 Dinner sets

Up to 60% off on Kitchen Storage essentials

Up to 70% off on Cookware

Up to 60% off on OTGs

Up to 50% off on Dining Sets & bar stools

Up to 50% off on Dinner sets, Cutlery, casseroles, Wine Glasses, Beer Mugs

Home:

Up to 60% off: LED Bulbs, Smart Lights & more

Double Bedsheets starting INR 199

Up to 70% off: Home Furnishings

Up to 70% off Bed in Bag

Up to 70% off: Home décor

Up to 60% off: Home storage & organization

Candles, Candle Holders and Lights starting INR 69

