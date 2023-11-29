Amazon Echo Frames (3rd Gen) Arrive with Lower Price for Early Adopters

Amazon has finally released its third-generation Echo Frames smart glasses. The glasses are available for purchase now with a $75 discount for early adopters. This brings the price of the standard Echo Frames down to $194.99 and the price of the Carrera model down to $314.99.

Key Highlights

Amazon Echo Frames Features

The Echo Frames are designed to provide a hands-free way to interact with Alexa. The glasses have built-in speakers and microphones that allow users to make calls, listen to music, and control smart home devices. The glasses also have a built-in accelerometer that can detect when users are walking or running and can automatically play audio content that is appropriate for the activity.

Amazon Echo Frames Availability

The Echo Frames are available in five styles: Blue Round, Black Rectangle, Brown Cat eye, and Gray Rectangle. The Carrera model is only available as sunglasses. Both sets of smart frames are set to deliver on December 7.

Amazon Echo Frames Summary

The third-generation Echo Frames are a significant upgrade over the previous generation. The glasses have better sound quality, a more comfortable fit, and a wider range of features. The early adopter discount makes the glasses a more attractive option for potential buyers.