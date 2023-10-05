Amazon Discontinues Amp Live Audio Service Amidst Strategic Shifts

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has decided to pull the plug on its live audio service, Amp. Launched in March 2022, Amp was Amazon’s foray into the burgeoning live audio space, allowing users to host their own shows and interact with callers in real-time.

Key Highlights:

Amp was introduced in March 2022, during the height of the audio-only social app, Clubhouse’s popularity.

Big-name artists like Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty, and Pusha T were roped in to host shows on Amp.

The decision to shut down Amp comes amidst Amazon’s broader strategic review and cost-cutting measures under CEO Andy Jassy.

Amazon has been focusing on under performing projects and has recently frozen corporate hiring and cut over 27,000 jobs.

Despite Amp’s closure, Amazon continues to invest in other audio and entertainment ventures, including its music streaming platform, Twitch, and the acquisition of podcast network Wondery in 2020.

Amp’s Journey and the Bigger Picture:

Amp was Amazon’s answer to the rising trend of live audio platforms, especially with the success of apps like Clubhouse. The service allowed users to play the role of a DJ, hosting their own live shows and inviting callers to join and engage in conversations. Amazon even collaborated with renowned artists to boost the platform’s appeal and user engagement.

However, the decision to discontinue Amp is seen in the context of Amazon’s broader strategic shifts. Under the leadership of Andy Jassy, the company has been aggressively reviewing its expenses, especially in the face of a challenging economic environment and slowing sales. This has led to Amazon cutting back on projects that aren’t performing up to expectations, especially in newer and riskier verticals.

Amazon’s Continued Bet on Audio and Entertainment:

While Amp might be shutting down, Amazon’s commitment to the audio and entertainment sector remains robust. The company has made significant investments in platforms like Twitch, its live-streaming service, and has also ventured into the podcasting space with the acquisition of Wondery in 2020. These moves highlight Amazon’s strategy to diversify its offerings and tap into the growing demand for digital and content.

Summary:

Amazon’s decision to shut down Amp reflects the company’s adaptive approach to its diverse portfolio of services. While Amp’s journey was short-lived, the insights gained from this venture will likely inform Amazon’s future endeavors in the audio and entertainment space. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how Amazon will leverage its resources and expertise to stay ahead of the curve and meet the ever-changing demands of its global user base.