Noise expands its gaming TWS portfolio with the launch of Noise Buds Combat Z

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, has widened its TWS portfolio with the launch of Noise Buds Combat Z. Designed to enhance the gaming experience while boosting productivity, the new TWS is meticulously crafted to offer a personalized choice for consumers. It is equipped with up to 50 hours of playtime and Instacharge™ technology, allowing for 120 minutes of power in just a 10-minute swift charge.

Engineered with state-of-the-art technology, Noise Buds Combat Z comes with a dedicated Gaming Mode and ultra-low latency of up to 35ms. Launched at a price of just INR 999, Noise Buds Combat Z is available in three compelling colours – Stealth Black, Shadow Grey, and Camo Green, and can be purchased from Flipkart and gonoise.com starting today.

Furthermore, the Noise Buds Combat Z sports HyperSync™ technology that facilitates seamless and instant pairing, accompanied by the uninterrupted connectivity of BT v5.3. The precision-engineered 10mm driver ensures high-fidelity sound reproduction, delivering rich bass and crisp trebles. Its complete functionality reimagines the manner in which individuals experience sound. It empowers users to enjoy an elevated experience of advanced calling. The IPX5 water resistance guarantees the TWS stand as a steadfast companion for both exercise sessions and outdoor escapades.

Product Specifications

Noise Buds Combat Z