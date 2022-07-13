Amazon and Uber launch exclusive ride upgrades for Prime members in India

Ads

Amazon and Uber announced an extension of their association today, launching exclusive offers for Prime members on Uber. As part of the existing Amazon-Uber association, Prime members will get access to UberPremier at the price of UberGo, with 3 upgrades per month. Additionally, they’ll also be able to avail a 20% discount up to INR 60 valid for 3 trips per month, on Uber Auto, Moto, Rentals, and Intercity. Both these offers can be availed by simply connecting Amazon Pay wallet on Uber and using it for booking trips.

With travel opening up and near complete recovery across various travel use cases, the offer is designed in a way to help Prime members and make travel rewarding for them. To complement high travel demand, the special offer for Prime has launched ahead of Amazon India’s much-awaited and much anticipated annual two-day shopping event for Prime members – Prime Day on July 23 and 24, 2022. These offers will be available to Amazon Prime members who make the payment using Amazon Pay and Uber will serve as their ridesharing partner across India.

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Akshay Sahi, Director – Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India said, “It is Amazon Prime’s constant effort to provide exceptional value to our Prime members to make their everyday experiences better, be it with Free Fast delivery, Exclusive Shopping, Blockbuster Entertainment, or Ad-Free Music. We recognize that Prime members are always on the go, and with this association they can enjoy even more comfort and convenience on their travel with Uber. We are gearing up for our sixth Prime Day in India which is going to be bigger, better, and packed with unmatched shopping and entertainment offers for all Prime members. Free ride upgrades to Uber Premier and 20% discount on Uber rides now make this Prime Day even more special.”

Ads

Speaking about this association, Vikas Bansal, Director, Amazon Pay, added, “Customers now seek payment platforms and propositions that provide a holistic experience; a one-stop digital solution in true sense. In the urban landscape, commuting through ridesharing options have now become an integral part of everyone’s lives. Hence, as part of our commitment to the customers, we aim to make their travel secure, convenient, and hassle-free. Our association with Uber is built on the common mission to deliver customer-backward digital solutions and facilitate a convenient journey. We will continue to innovate and create such seamless experiences across a variety of use cases including the current offers for our valued Prime members. This is another step in our quest to simplify the daily lives of our customers and drive adoption for Amazon Pay at large.”

Commenting on the partnership, Abhilekh Kumar, Director, Business Development, Uber India South Asia said “We’re delighted to extend our strategic partnership with Amazon to its Prime customers, wherein the vision is to deliver a truly differentiated experience to this segment on Uber. The launch offer is a step in that direction. It also reiterates our joint commitment to provide our respective customers the very best of benefits and value propositions. The partnership with Amazon leverages technology integration between the two global platforms to meet our customers where they are and deliver best-in class experience. We want to take the magical Uber experience to the vast network of Amazon Prime subscribers as we keep evolving the customer proposition through this partnership.”

The extension of association with Amazon today is yet another example of customer-centricity of both the companies to accrue exclusive offers to its users through rewarding experience. In February, 2021, Uber and Amazon Pay came together to install 40,000 plastic screens in Uber Autos across seven Indian cities in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and Jaipur. These screens acted as a protective barrier between drivers and riders, facilitating social distancing and the best possible safety standards while on an Uber Auto trip.