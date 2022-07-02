Get great deals on gaming laptops, smartwatches & audio products during ‘Electronics Fridays’ on Amazon.in

Ads

Amazon.in announces ‘Electronics Fridays’ for its customers by bringing together a host of exciting deals on gaming gadgets and electronics for all tech enthusiasts. Every Friday, customers can enjoy a plethora of offers on gaming laptops, smartwatches, and audio products from top brands such as HP, Intel, Asus, Logitech, boAt, Noise and much more. Customers can get limited time deals on gaming laptops and accessories on July 1; Smartwatches on July 8 and on audio products on July 15, 2022, respectively.

Here are some of the latest products available during ‘Electronics Fridays’ on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers:

Gaming laptops and accessories:

HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 Gaming Laptop: Powered by an AMD processor, the Victus by HP 16.1 inch laptop has all the features to handle your gaming and daily needs. Increase your gaming flexibility with an all-purpose gaming keyboard and enjoy a tear-free fast refresh rate display. Power through the heat of every game with a cooling system that prevents overheating. Elevate your gaming experience beyond your hardware with the OMEN Gaming Hub. It is available for INR 72,890.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15: Always ready for action, the TUF Gaming F15 excels at gaming, streaming, and everything in between. Harness serious power for demanding tasks with up to an Intel Core 11th Gen CPU. Gameplay graphics are smooth with the latest Up to GeForce RTX 3060 GPU which reliably delivers high frame rates for a ton of modern games. It is available for INR 89,990.

Logitech G335 Wired Headphones: Lightweight Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic Flip to Mute 3.5Mm Audio Jack, Memory Foam Earpads. Quickly jump into your game and simply connect with these colourful headphones which are compatible with PC, laptop, gaming consoles, and select mobile devices. It is available for INR 6,095.

Cosmic Byte RGB Wired Gaming Mouse: The Kilonova mouse comes with a 1.8m paracord cable which is ultra-lightweight and flexible. This allows the cursor to move faster while gaming and gives you the feeling that you are using a wireless mouse. The RGB gaming mouse comes with a spectra RGB lighting that gives your mouse an amazing look. The mouse uses a unique hollow honeycomb design so that you can shoot and flock faster while gaming. The Kilonova gaming is a 9 button mouse with 7 programmable buttons. You can assign macros and functions through software to each button as per your liking. It is available for INR 2,224.