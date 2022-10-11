Amazfit Launched NavIC Support in India with new GT 4 Series Smart Watches

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand of Zepp Health, has Launched NavIC Support in India with new GT 4 Series Smart Watches. Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches enable NavIC.

ISRO designed India’s satellite system, NavIC. India has placed eight satellites in the sky, spanning the whole Indian continent and up to 1,500 kilometres beyond its borders. For India, NavIC position accuracy outperforms GPS and GLONASS. The industry’s first dual-band circularly polarised GPS antenna technology is now included in the most recent generation of smartwatches. This implies that the Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 are now capable of GPS tracking that is up to 99% as accurate as hand-held GPS locators in open-air conditions.

Amazfit GTS 4 Smart Watch for Android and iPhone, with NavIC navigation and Alexa built-in, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness Sports Watch with 150 Sports Modes, 1.75″ AMOLED Display and 8-Day Battery Life.

Amazfit GTR 4 Smart Watch has Bluetooth Phone Calls, NavIC navigation, Music Storage & Playback, Store Cards for Simplified Shopping, Powerful & Accurate Health Technology, Online & Offline Voice Assistants, and a variety of other features.

Essentially, whereas most smartwatches equipped with linearly-polarised antennas only pick up approximately 50% of a satellite’s signals, the circularly-polarised antenna picks up around 100%. This precision is especially useful while running/hiking in areas where signals may be blocked by trees or large buildings.

Since the invention of the smartwatch, keeping track of your performance and overall well-being has never been easier. A quick glance at your wrist may keep you up to date on more than just your step count and heart rate. While the wellness business is growing with products aimed at improving people’s health, fitness, and wellbeing, Amazfit’s latest fitness smartwatches, the GTR 4 and GTS 4, provide more than just an assessment of one’s physical well-being; they also serve as a guide to a new way of life.

Since its inception as a leading worldwide smart ‘wearables’ business, Amazfit has focused on offering the fastest and most comfortable user experience possible. The company is well-known for creating products that mix design, personality, and practicality. The GTR 4 and GTS 4 each feature 150 built-in sports modes, so you’re probably already familiar with these. However, the watches identify up to 25 different types of strength workouts and record your steps, sets, and rest time.