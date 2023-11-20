Amazfit GTR 4 & GTS 4: New Firmware Breathes Fresh Life into Popular Devices

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand, has announced the release of a new firmware update for its popular GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches. The update, which is available now, brings a number of new features and improvements to these devices.

Key Highlights:

Improved Battery Life

One of the most significant improvements in the new firmware is improved battery life. Amazfit claims that the update will extend the battery life of the GTR 4 by up to 15% and the GTS 4 by up to 10%. This is a welcome change for users who have been concerned about the battery life of their devices.

Enhanced Sleep Tracking

The new firmware also enhances the sleep tracking capabilities of the GTR 4 and GTS 4. Amazfit has added new sleep stages and metrics, as well as improved sleep tracking accuracy. This will provide users with more insights into their sleep quality.

New Watch Faces

Amazfit has also added a number of new watch faces to the GTR 4 and GTS 4. These new watch faces are designed to be stylish and customizable.

Bug Fixes

In addition to the new features and improvements, the new firmware also includes a number of bug fixes. This will improve the overall user experience of the GTR 4 and GTS 4.

The new firmware update for the Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches is a welcome addition. The update brings a number of new features and improvements that will make these devices even more popular. Users who have been concerned about the battery life of their devices will be pleased to know that the update extends battery life by up to 15%. The enhanced sleep tracking capabilities will provide users with more insights into their sleep quality. The new watch faces are stylish and customizable. The bug fixes will improve the overall user experience.