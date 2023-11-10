iPhone Users Say Apple’s iOS 17.1.1 Is Ruining Their Battery Life

iPhone users are reporting significant battery life drain after updating to iOS 17.1.1. Some users say their batteries are draining up to 50% faster than before the update. The issue is affecting all iPhone models, regardless of age or battery health.

Apple has not yet acknowledged the issue, but there are a few things users can do to improve their battery life in the meantime.

One user, who owns an iPhone 13 Pro Max, wrote on Twitter: “After updating to iOS 17.1.1, my battery life has been terrible. I’m barely getting through a day without having to charge my phone multiple times.”

Another user, who owns an iPhone 12, wrote: “My battery life on iOS 17.1.1 is abysmal. I’m losing 10% battery per hour, even when I’m not using my phone.”

Disable unnecessary features and apps. Some features and apps can drain your battery life even when you’re not using them. Go to Settings > Battery to see which apps are using the most battery power. If you see any apps that you don’t use very often, you can disable them or delete them altogether.

Reduce screen brightness. Your phone’s screen is one of the biggest battery drains. Go to Settings > Display & Brightness to reduce your screen brightness. You can also turn on Auto-Brightness, which will adjust the screen brightness based on the ambient light.

Use Low Power Mode. Low Power Mode disables some features and reduces performance in order to extend battery life. To turn on Low Power Mode, go to Settings > Battery and toggle on Low Power Mode.

Restart your phone. Restarting your phone can sometimes fix minor software glitches that may be causing battery drain.

If you’ve tried all of these tips and your battery life is still poor, you may need to contact Apple support for further assistance.

