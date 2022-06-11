Airtel Xstream Fiber new latest All-in-One plans

In urban India today, both home internet and home entertainment are seeing rapid growth, accelerated by consumers watching more content on their TVs than ever before. In 2020-21, the home broadband market has grown 2X, while the number of OTTs has jumped from 9 in 2012 to 40+ in 2021. Consumers are demanding a greater variety of entertainment than ever before, powered by reliable home internet.

To serve the needs of premium households who want the next generational connectivity and entertainment experience, Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider, has once again raised the bar in the home broadband segment with the launch of three new all-in-one plans built for the evolving entertainment needs of today’s connected homes.

Vir Inder Nath, CEO – Homes, Bharti Airtel had this to say: “Our new plans are built for India’s emerging entertainment needs. Through these bundle offers we plan to offer our discerning customers great value, convenience and unlock a multi-faceted digital experience.”

Increased broadband consumption in Indian homes has given rise to the phenomena of hybrid viewing, where families are looking to consume OTT content on the TV screen along with linear TV without the hassle of managing multiple subscriptions and devices.

Airtel’s plans are the first of their kind in terms of catering to the evolving entertainment needs of the whole family and come with:

Subscription to 17 premium OTTs to go with unlimited data. This includes Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Airtel Xstream Premium ((SonyLiv, Lionsgate, Hoichoi and 11 more OTTs)

350+ TV channels covering the best of linear TV.

Airtel 4K Xstream TV Box* that allows you to enjoy OTT and linear TV content with a single device and single remote.

First month rental FREE and Zero installation cost.