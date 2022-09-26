Airtel launches Xsafe ─ an advanced home surveillance solution

Worried about the well-being of your older parent, a young child or even an adorable pet at home while you are away? Worry no more, as Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India’s premier communications solutions provider, today announced the launch of Xsafe, an easy-to-operate, end-to-end home surveillance solution that includes a range of Wi-Fi based advanced cameras designed to ensure customers are connected to their homes even while they are away, thereby ensuring complete peace of mind.

Available across 40 cities including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata, customers can book Xsafe devices either by visiting https://www.airtel.in/xsafe/ or by simply logging in to the Airtel Thanks App.

Commenting on the launch of their new home surveillance solution, Vir Inder Nath, CEO, Homes, Bharti Airtel had this to say, “We constantly listen to our customers and post-pandemic a lot of them have expressed concerns about the well-being of their loved ones while they are away from home. Xsafe is the perfect solution for these customers. It is an easy-to-operate, end-to-end home surveillance solution that allows customers to keep an eye on their loved ones. It will also allow them to talk to those at home from wherever they are through a two-way communication system in the camera.”

“Customer experience will be the key differentiator for Xsafe, he added, “Apart from state-of-the-art cameras, every customer will get a free consultation from one of our visiting Airtel experts. Additionally, customers will have access to a dedicated AI powered Airtel Xsafe App and world-class Airtel installation and after-sales support.”

Airtel Xsafe uses extremely advanced cameras that enable motion detection, allow you to have a chat with your loved ones from wherever you are and provide a 360-degree view of what is happening in your home through the Airtel Xsafe App.

The App will provide real time alerts should the camera detect any concerning movement. It also captures the feed for you to view whenever you wish through the notifications it delivers. Rather than going through the full day’s feed, customers can simply retrieve the video at any time through the App using Airtel’s secure cloud storage. The entire solution is end-to-end encrypted ensuring complete privacy.

For this festive season, Airtel is offering a limited-time discount on its Xsafe products. The sticky cam is priced at Rs. 2,499, while the 360° cam is for Rs. 2,999 and the active defence cam is for Rs. 4,499. Customers can pay an annual subscription charge of Rs. 999 and enjoy the first 1-month subscription for free.

Airtel is also working on a solution to integrate the Xsafe subscription charges with the monthly postpaid/broadband bills which should be available to customers soon.

A recent Counterpoint Research indicates that India’s smart home security camera market grew 116 per cent YoY and 7 per cent QoQ in Q2 2022 (April-June). With the idea of building an ecosystem of home solutions for customers, Airtel has launched the surveillance product under the umbrella of the digital vertical.