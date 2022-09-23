Airtel and WhatsApp launch ‘Airtel IQ Hackathon’

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider and WhatsApp, today announced the launch of first ever “Airtel IQ” hackathon. The hackathon’s objective is to identify and build new-age business solutions using the WhatsApp Business Platform across five key sectors of economy that can potentially improve livelihoods and contribute to the sustainable and economic growth of the country. These are E-Commerce, Ed-Tech, Banking and Financial Services (BFSI), Travel and Tourism, Contact center operations where start-ups have made a mark and entrepreneurs have developed robust businesses.

Airtel IQ hackathon is hacking for a connected future and solving business challenges in the age of connectivity, deploying the power of programmable communications with an aim to solve customer engagement problems. It aims to offer emerging Indian startups, Independent Software Vendors (ISV) and the student community an opportunity to leverage technology and drive customer experience and better customer engagement.

Applications will close on 09 October, 2022 and participants will be evaluated over three rounds and a mega finale on Dec 1st, 2022. For more details and registration on the ‘Airtel IQ Hackathon’ – Visit HERE

Airtel IQ Hackathon offers prizes worth up to Rs 1 Crore, Business Mentorship from Leaders at Airtel and WhatsApp across product, engineering and business functions along with training engagements and learning modules on WhatsApp Business Platform. Airtel IQ will also offer winners, free conversations on the WhatsApp Business Platform and the WhatsApp API helping them reduce their operating costs and focus on building the future of conversational experience using chat-based experiences on WhatsApp Business Platform. Winners will also get an opportunity to leverage Airtel Business’ expansive channel network to achieve reach and scale with enterprises.

A select few startups would be offered to onboard the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program and hyper-scale their company with Airtel. Under this Program, in addition to the funding in the range of $500K – $2M, startups gain access to Airtel’s core platform strengths of data, distribution, network, and payments. Further, startups get access to Airtel’s global partner ecosystem and advisory from Airtel’s executive team.