AirPods Pro 2 Hit Record-Low Price for Cyber Monday

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are down to a new all-time low price for Cyber Monday. The earbuds are currently available for $169 at Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy, which is a $80 discount off the regular price of $249.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the AirPods Pro 2 since they were released in September. The deal is expected to last for the rest of Cyber Monday, but it’s possible that it could sell out early.

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s latest wireless earbuds, and they offer a number of improvements over the original AirPods Pro. They have superior noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and a more comfortable fit. They also have a new H2 chip that provides better battery life and improved audio processing.

If you’ve been thinking about buying AirPods Pro 2, now is the time to do it. This is the best price we’ve ever seen for them, and it’s not likely to last long.

Tips for buying AirPods Pro 2:

Shop around: The AirPods Pro 2 are available at a number of retailers, so it’s worth shopping around to find the best price.

Check for deals: Many retailers are offering deals on Cyber Monday, so be sure to check for discounts before you buy.

Buy early: The AirPods Pro 2 are a popular item, so it’s possible that they could sell out early. If you’re interested in buying them, be sure to do it early in the day.