Advisory Firms Urge Tesla Shareholders to Reject Elon Musk’s ‘Excessive’ Pay Package

In a significant move, leading proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has urged Tesla shareholders to reject CEO Elon Musk’s proposed $56 billion pay package. This recommendation comes ahead of Tesla’s upcoming shareholder vote scheduled for June 13, 2024. The firm highlighted the “excessive size” of the pay deal and its potentially detrimental impact on shareholders, particularly in terms of stock dilution.

Details of the Pay Package

The pay package in question was initially approved in 2018, making it the largest compensation plan for a CEO in corporate America. It involves the issuance of about 304 million new Tesla shares, which would result in a dilution effect of approximately 9%. This means that the value of existing shares would decrease as more shares are introduced into the market.

Glass Lewis’s Concerns

Glass Lewis has raised several concerns about Musk’s compensation plan:

Excessive Size : The advisory firm described the package as disproportionately large. The issuance of new shares would significantly dilute the value of existing shares, affecting smaller shareholders.

: The advisory firm described the package as disproportionately large. The issuance of new shares would significantly dilute the value of existing shares, affecting smaller shareholders. Current Wealth : Musk already owns 12.9% of Tesla, valued at approximately $74 billion. This stake aligns his interests with those of the company, questioning the necessity of such a large additional incentive.

: Musk already owns 12.9% of Tesla, valued at approximately $74 billion. This stake aligns his interests with those of the company, questioning the necessity of such a large additional incentive. Concentration of Ownership: If the pay package is approved, Musk’s ownership stake would increase to 22.4%, making him the company’s largest shareholder by a substantial margin. This concentration of ownership could pose governance risks.

Shareholder Vote

The recommendation from Glass Lewis is particularly influential as institutional investors often rely on proxy advisory firms for guidance on voting decisions during annual and special meetings. The firm’s report emphasized that the potential dilution of shares and the further concentration of ownership around Musk warrant careful consideration by Tesla shareholders.

Implications for Tesla

Tesla has not yet responded to Glass Lewis’s recommendation. However, the outcome of the shareholder vote could have significant implications for the company’s governance and Musk’s role within it. A rejection of the pay package could signal a push for more balanced executive compensation structures and better alignment with shareholder interests.