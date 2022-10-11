Acer India Launches Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition Adding a New Dimension to Gaming World

Acer India today launched Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop that brings a gaming fad back with promising results. The new edition gaming laptop is bringing glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D to the world of gaming. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs edition comes with a 15.6″ display with IPS technology, UHD 3840 x 2160 in 2D mode, and LED-backlit TFT LCD. The laptop is equipped with a Killer DoubleShot™ Pro and supports Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX 1675i & Ethernet E2600. It also has the USB Type-C™ with Thunderbolt™ 4 and supports power delivery.

On the launch of the laptop, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “We are excited to introduce this powerful gaming laptop in India. This laptop is at the top of its class with incredibly high-end technological capabilities created specifically for die-hard gamers and tech experts. Acer is known for cutting-edge innovation and this time we have come up with glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D gaming experiences. With its newest SpatialLabs Edition laptop, we are attempting to revive stereoscopic 3D gaming.”

Priced at Rs. 3,19,999 the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop empowers bold gamers with the ability to explore the existing gaming worlds in real-time 3D without the need for 3D glasses.

SUBMERSED IN STEREOSCOPIC

3D is here and it works very, very well. While you can easily alternate between 2D in 4K and 3D in 2K at 60Hz on the 15.6-inch display, it’s in the realm of 3D where you’ll spend most of your time.

BUILT FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF GAMING

When not diving into your 3D menagerie, manage multi-tasking, and keep background tasks in check with a GeForce RTX™ 3080 and a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 Processor. Top that off with ultra-fast DDR5 4800Mhz RAM (32GB), and PCIe Gen4 SSD storage (in Raid 0) – and you have yourself a machine primed for top-tier performance.

THE SPATIALLABS™ EXPERIENCE

From the SpatialLabs™ Experience Center, you can fulfill all your creative and gaming desires. Open the “TrueGame” client to access your favorite AAA titles or the “Go” app to transform your favorite 2D content into beautifully lush, simulated 3D – whether it’s a photo, video, or even a video call with friends.

TRULY NEXT-GEN COOLING

Play fast and keep temps low with our custom-engineered cooling 5th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D Fan Technology, automated CoolBoost™, and the chilling effects of Liquid Metal thermal grease.

KEYED FOR TOTAL CONTROL

Make that per-key RGB backlit keyboard shine with Mini LED brighter backlights, require less power, and are more uniform in color (with less halo) than their non-Mini LED counterparts. Access PredatorSense™ to adjust your RGB via Pulsar Lighting for a particular theme, manage to overclock, or max out fan speeds.

KEEP CONNECTED

With the Intel® Killer™ E2600 Ethernet Controller, Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6 AX1675i, and support for the Wi-Fi 6E. Plug all your peripherals into the full range of ports, including HDMI 2.1, MiniDP, and a full range of USB 3.2 Gen1 and 2 support. The Thunderbolt™ 4 also supports DisplayPort functionality and Power Delivery.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY:

Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition is available from Rs. 3,19,999 on store.acer.com, Acer Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma & Vijay Sales