A guide to play live casino games on your PC or Tablet

If you visit an online casino nowadays, you are likely to see two different sub-genres of casino games. There is a lot of variety, of course, and different casinos will offer different things, but we can basically break down the selection to two separate genres, virtual games and live dealer games. The former has been around since online casinos emerged in the middle of the 1990s, whereas the latter is relatively new, coming in the latter half of the 2010s. As such, live dealer gamers aren’t widely understood, so we are going to provide a guide for playing below:

What are Live Dealer Games?

Effectively, live dealer games are real casino games streamed from a studio to your phone, tablet or PC. While delivering live casino HD streams to your device is quite the feat, the console technology (allowing you to interact instantly and place bets) is the real piece of ingenuity.

Which Casino Games Can Be Played Live?

As you might expect, all the classic casino games – roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat – can be played live. In fact, you will find that games like roulette and blackjack have several different variants on offer. Lately, casinos have begun to mix it up a bit more, offering live slot machines and new live gaming concepts.

Are Live Casino Games Expensive?

They are basically as expensive as you want them to be. For example, you can play games like blackjack from a few pence per hand all the way up to several hundred pounds.

How to Play Live Dealer Games

When you log in to the casino, choose the live dealer/live casino icon. You’ll then be faced with a series of tables covering a range of casino games. Choose your game, but remember to pick based on your budget. When the game loads, you will need to wait before the current round has finished before placing your bets. The console screen is basically idiot-proof, so don’t worry about making a mistake. Moreover, you can retract bets placed by mistake, and there is a confirm button. The game is played out in real-time, with winnings paid instantly into your balance.

How Do We Know the Games Are Fair?

Choose a trusted casino, of course. If you are in the UK, that means you should choose a casino regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. The developers behind the games, such as Playtech, Evolution Gaming and NetEnt Live, will be subject to testing for fairness.

What Are the Most Popular Live Games?

As mentioned, there are lots of variants of classic card and table games, as well as some new gaming concepts. Quantum Roulette Live and Quantum Blackjack Live are popular examples of the former. Those games add RNG technology to the live dealer game, which facilitates much bigger prizes than an ordinary card and table games. In terms of new concept games, Evolution’s Monopoly Live, which is based on the classic board game, has plenty of fans, as do games like Deal or No Deal Live, Dream Catcher and Side Bet City.

What Type of Devices Support Live Casino?

While it’s always best to play live casino games on new devices with top graphics capabilities, you can play live dealer on any fairly modern smartphone or tablet. Most players tend to opt for a laptop or PC however, as that offers the fully immersive experience of being in a real casino.