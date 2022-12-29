8 Apps Every Student Needs for School Success

It’s no secret that smartphones have become a staple in our lives. We rely on them for everything from staying in touch with friends and family to managing our schedules. But did you know that your smartphone can also be a powerful tool for school success?

With the right apps installed, your phone can help you stay organized, on top of your assignments, and connected to your classmates and teachers. Need an advanced solution? Check how to screen record someone else’s phone to get access to their apps and data. This way you can track every move and activity and ensure you stay on top of everything.

In addition to activity trackers, there are plenty of useful apps for students of all ages. We’ve rounded up some of the best below. After this post, your parents may wonder if you’re using your phone too much for school. But we promise these apps will make your life easier and help you get ahead.

1. Evernote

Evernote is an excellent app for taking notes and keeping track of your assignments. With Evernote, you can create different notebooks for each class and store all of your notes in one place.

You can also use the app to set reminders for upcoming deadlines and keep track of your to-do list. Evernote is available for free on iOS and Android devices. And if you want to use the app on your computer, you can sign up for a free Evernote account.

2. iStudiez Pro

iStudiez Pro is a great app for keeping track of your class schedule and assignments. With iStudiez Pro, you can input your class schedule and the app will send you reminders before each class starts.

You can also use the app to keep track of your homework assignments and test dates. iStudiez Pro is available for $2.99 on iOS devices. If you own Mac, there is also a Mac version of the app which costs $9.99.

3. myHomework Student Planner

myHomework Student Planner is another great app for keeping track of your class schedule and assignments. With myHomework Student Planner, you can input your class schedule, and the app will send you reminders before each class starts.

You can also use the app to keep track of your homework assignments and test dates. myHomework Student Planner is available for free on iOS and Android devices. Sync your schedule across your devices so you always have it with you.

4. Easy Referencing

Easy Referencing is a great app for creating citations for research papers. With Easy Referencing, you can input information about the sources you’re using, and the app will generate a correctly formatted citation in MLA, APA, or Chicago style.

Easy Referencing is available for free on iOS devices. While the app doesn’t include all the features of a paid citation manager like EndNote or Zotero, it’s an excellent option for students who need to create citations quickly and easily.

3.Selfcontrol

SelfControl is a great app for managing distractions while studying or working on homework assignments. With SelfControl, you can block distracting websites like Facebook or Twitter, so you can focus on what’s important—getting your work done!

The interface is simple—just enter the sites you want to block and the amount of time you want to be blocked for. Once you start the timer, you won’t be able to access those sites until the timer is up! SelfControl is available for $3.49 on macOS and iOS devices.

6. Freedom

Freedom is another great app for chronic procrastinators and anyone who struggles with staying focus while working on homework or studying for exams. Freedom lets you block distracting websites and apps so you can get your work done without any distractions.

You can also set up Freedom to block your entire internet connection for a set amount of time, so you can’t be tempted to cheat! Freedom syncs across your devices, so you can stay focused, no matter where you are.

Freedom is free on macOS, Windows, iOS and Android users.

7. Speechify Text to Speech

Speechify Text to Speech is an app that turns articles into audio so you can listen to them while doing other things. This can be a great way to use your time if you’re stuck on public transport or have a long commute.

Speechify also has a feature that lets you speed up or slow down the audio so you can adjust it to your listening speed. The app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can select different voices and languages in the settings.

8. Pomodoro

The Pomodoro Technique is a time management technique that can help you get more done in less time. It’s based on breaking down work into 25-minute intervals, with 5-minute breaks in between.

You can use the Pomodoro Technique to break down any task into smaller, manageable chunks. And once you get into the habit of using it, you’ll find that it can help you get more done in less time.

The app is available for free on iOS and Android.

9. Scanbot

Scanbot is a scanning app that easily scans documents, receipts, and more. It’s available for free on iOS and Android.

You can use the app to scan documents and save them as PDFs or JPEGs. You can also use it to scan QR codes and barcodes. And if you need to sign a document, the app can help you do that, too.

Conclusion

There are tons of different apps out there that can help students with their studies. These seven apps are some of the best apps out there that every college student should have on their smartphone.

From taking notes to tracking progress, these apps can help school success a breeze! So what are you waiting for? Download them all today and see how they can help you with your studies.