6 Terms You Need To Know About Cloud Computing

Cloud computing has really ramped up since 2020, and more businesses are making the jump to the cloud. This new frontier of IT comes with a lot of new concepts and terms – it’s easy to feel a bit confused!

Read on to learn about six key concepts in cloud computing to help you gain a more thorough grasp of the subject.

1. Vulnerability Management

Cloud computing offers more pathways for malware and hacker attacks than traditional IT networks might. That means you have to scan your system for threats continuously.

Vulnerability management is the process of examining your network for these faults. While it exists in traditional IT environments, it’s even more essential when it comes to cloud computing.

While you can perform vulnerability management in-house, it may be more effective and more cost-effective if you choose to contract it out. Check how your contractor scans for vulnerabilities and see if they offer a free trial so you can test them out.

2. Software as a Service (SaaS)

SaaS refers to software where you purchase a license for a particular length of time instead of physical software. This offers businesses a lot of flexibility; SaaS can be more affordable and scalable.

With less upfront cost, SaaS can be great for expanding businesses that need to change or add new software. And should you decide to change software, you’re not out a lot of money.

Stored in the cloud, SaaS is easily accessible to remote or traveling employees. You may already be familiar with some examples of SaaS, such as Adobe Creative Cloud or Microsoft Office 365.

3. Data Migration

Data migration refers to moving data from one server to another. In cloud computing, it most often refers to the process of putting your business’ data on the cloud.

Migration is a lengthy process that doesn’t happen overnight. It needs to be managed tightly, especially if HIPPA, GDPR, or other data privacy regulations cover parts of the business.

4. Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Like SaaS, this is a platform for developing and testing apps that you access through purchasing a license. This means you don’t have to worry about data storage or software updates.

PaaS can be a good place to work on long-term projects since your business isn’t responsible for hosting the data. Most PaaS licenses are “pay-as-you-go,” which makes it an easily scalable solution, too!

6. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

IaaS refers to contracting a service provider to run processes like virtualization, servers, networking, and storage management. The business is responsible for things like the OS and applications.

Businesses use IaaS for all sorts of functions. It can be part of a data migration strategy, especially if you’re a small business. Or, it could provide redundancy in case of a natural disaster or a ransomware attack.

IaaS is also often on a “pay-as-you-go” model, which can allow businesses to scale things up or down as needed. According to some researchers, this scalability is often the main benefit of cloud computing.

7. Load Balancing

Cloud computing can mean fluctuations in people accessing data and other resources. A regular Monday morning puts a lot more strain on the cloud than a holiday Monday, for instance.

Load balancing helps to even out any traffic spikes so one server doesn’t get overloaded. This is key to ensuring your employees can consistently access the information they need.

Final Thoughts

Cloud computing can seem intimidating, but it’s much easier to understand after you learn some key terms and concepts. And with even small businesses moving to the cloud these days, it’s important to learn!