5 Leading Startups That Will Skyrocket in 2023

India’s startup ecosystem, the third-largest in the world, has grown exponentially and is thriving. Despite the pandemic creating widespread disruption, it has acted as a catalyst for growth for several startups. However, some truly stand out in the increasingly competitive market. With innovation, customer-centricity, and a tech-first approach at the heart of their strategy, these startups have grown on all fronts quickly. Here are some of the startups that are on the high road to success in becoming industry leaders.

1.Jio Haptik

Jio Haptik is an Indian conversational AI platform for businesses that aim to create technology that enables businesses to create conversational AI systems that let consumers have free-format, natural-language conversations with software and gadgets via speech or text. The company holds about 1/3rd of the market in the Conversational AI Segment and 40% of the market in the Whatsapp category. Haptik, acquired by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio in 2019, is targeting USD 25 million ARR by March 2023.

The company has recently collaborated with leading brands like JioMart, Cashe, Lakme, Nilkamal, Zoop etc. Haptik has seen exponential growth while supporting and collaborating with other leading startups like Zoop, CashE, Pepperfry, OYO, etc., to help them improve their customer service, reach untapped audiences, boost revenue and much more through their services.

2.World of PLAY

Headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, PLAY was co-founded by Mr Vikas Jain, co-founder of Micromax, in 2019 and Mr Sandeep Banga. The Indian consumer technology brand aims to design innovative, trendy and best-in-class smart wearables, acoustics and similar AioT products. PLAY has introduced a wide range of wearable and acoustic products over the last year and is constantly innovating in product design at their “design lab” in Pune. The homegrown brand has a robust R&D team in India, which works on consumer feedback and analytics to provide unparalleled experiences to consumers.

PLAY products are currently available only in India and UAE. In India, PLAY has online partnerships with Amazon and Flipkart as well as its own e-store, besides being available in offline stores across the country.

3.Noventiq

Noventiq (the brand name of Cyprus-registered Softline Holding plc) is a leading global solutions and services provider in digital transformation and cybersecurity, headquartered and listed in London. The company facilitates and accelerates digital transformation for its customers’ businesses, connecting 75,000+ organizations from all sectors with hundreds of best-in-class IT vendors alongside its own services and solutions.

4. B Medical Systems

B Medical Systems is a global manufacturer and distributor of medical cold chain solutions. Based in Hosingen, Luxembourg, the company was established in 1979, when the WHO approached Electrolux to provide a solution to store and transport vaccines safely around the world. Across its three business portfolios of Vaccine Cold Chain, Medical Refrigeration, and Blood Management solutions, the company offers 100+ products. B Medical Systems’ major products include Vaccine Refrigerators (Ice-Lined and Solar Direct Drive Refrigerators (SDD)), Laboratory Refrigerators, Laboratory Freezers, Pharmacy Refrigerators, Ultra-Low Freezers, and Transport Boxes.

B Medical Systems’ products are used across 140+ countries and have an installed base of more than half a million products worldwide. The company has been a long-trusted partner of global humanitarian organisations such as UNICEF, the WHO, the Red Cross, and more and has extensive experience working with Ministries of Health, hospitals, research organisations, universities, and blood transfusion companies across the world. B Medical Systems delivers its products worldwide and has subsidiaries in the USA and India.

5. Discord

Established in 2015, Discord is a chat service created by gamers, specifically for use by gamers, is called Discord. It is a free platform that is simple to use. Voice notes, texts, and live chat are all available. It includes things like rooms, communities, themes, and servers. It can also be utilised for private conversations and has screen sharing and video chatting options, among others. Discord prioritises security and privacy as its main concerns. By controlling the privacy settings menu, users can control the amount of information they share about themselves.

Discord offers a mobile app that is accessible on iOS and Android, as well as web programmes for your PC. The developer’s site now allows game developers to create and publish their games on Discord. It offers features like an enhanced user interface, HD video quality streaming, increased file upload size, customised avatars, stickers, etc.