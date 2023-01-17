Home News Lenovo Launches India’s First 13th Gen Intel(R) CoreT Processor Powered Laptop

Lenovo Launches India’s First 13th Gen Intel(R) CoreT Processor Powered Laptop

PC-Tablet News Desk
Lenovo, the global technology leader, today introduced the country’s first laptop powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. The premium Lenovo Yoga 9i is crafted for versatility and is powered by Intel’s latest processors that leverage the Performance Hybrid architecture to deliver impressive performance. Coupled with the Intel® Evo™ platform, this laptop is engineered to deliver a premium mobile experience for multitasking creatively while minimizing the impact on the system’s battery life, responsiveness, or connectivity.

Aesthetic design and unparalleled entertainment

Lenovo Yoga 9i is a thin and light convertible laptop which has been aesthetically designed for comfort, with its rounded finish and more ergonomic grip. It features a 14-inch touchscreen OLED PureSight display and Dolby Vision® with up to 4K resolution, for the ultimate viewing experience. The audio in this laptop is powered by Bowers & Wilkins speakers, and it has Dolby Atmos® on a 360° rotating soundbar putting consumers at the heart of the action.

Intuitive intelligence and security

The Yoga 9i is naturally intuitive with smart facial recognition on the infrared camera. This allows quick, easy, and secure access, while the privacy shutter on the device enables users to physically close the webcam. It also has 28W Thermal Design Power which is paired with Smart Power to optimize battery life and keep the system cool and quiet.

Smart services

Lenovo Smart Performance Services within Lenovo Vantage keeps the system running at optimum performance and proactively fixes issues that affect PC performance, internet performance, remove malware, and improve device security. Lenovo Premium Care Plus offers personalized hardware and software support from a global network of elite technicians, along with accidental damage protection, data migration assistance, and smart performance solutions that optimize PC performance and security.

Dinesh Nair, Director- Consumer Business, Lenovo India said, “We are excited to be the first brand to introduce Intel’s 13th Gen next-level computing processor-based laptops in the Indian market. Our Yoga range of devices have always stood for being best in class & been ahead of the curve in supporting consumers’ smart choices and their wide-ranging productivity needs, and we continue this tradition with our new and refreshed Yoga 9i powered by the latest Intel processors. This 2-1 laptop is perfect for people who enjoy multifaceted lifestyles and intrinsically rely on technology that enables them with smarter, more convenient, and efficient ways of doing things.”

Pricing and availability

The Yoga 9i comes in Oatmeal color and consumers can pre-order it on Lenovo.com now, at a starting price of INR 1,74,990. The laptop will also be available at Lenovo Exclusive Stores, Amazon.in, Croma, and Reliance, January 29 onwards.

Summary of features:

PERFORMANCE
Processor Intel Core i7-1360P, 12C (4P + 8E) / 16T, P-core up to 5.0GHz, E-core up to 3.7GHz, 18MB
Graphics Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Chipset Intel SoC Platform
Memory 16GB Soldered LPDDR5-5200
Storage 1TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0×4 NVMe
Camera FHD 1080p + IR with Privacy Shutter, ToF Sensor
Microphone 2x, Array
Speakers Stereo speakers, 3W x2 (woofers on the side), 2W x2 (front-facing tweeters on hinge bar), optimized with Dolby Atmos, audio by Bowers & Wilkins
Battery Integrated 75Wh
Max Battery Life Standby time: 4.7 wks

Online video playback time: 12 hr

Talk time: 15 hr

Browsing time: 14.2 hr

Music playtime: 15 hr
Charging Time MobileMark 2018@200nits: 10.5 hr

Local video (1080p) playback@150nits: 14 hr
Power Adapter 100W USB-C Slim (3-pin)
DESIGN
Display 14″ 4K (3840×2400) OLED 400nits Glossy, 100% DCI-P3, DisplayHDR 500, Dolby Vision, Glass, Touch
Touchscreen 10-point Multi-touch
Keyboard Backlit, English
Case Color Oatmeal
Case Material Aluminum (Top), Aluminium (Bottom)
Pen Lenovo Precision Pen 2
Dimensions (WxDxH) 318 x 230 x 15.25 mm (12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches)
Weight Starting at 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
CONNECTIVITY
WLAN + Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E, 11ax 2×2 + BT5.1
Standard Ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2

1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (support data transfer, Power Delivery 3.0 and DisplayPort 1.4)

1x Headphone / microphone combo jack (3.5mm)

2x Thunderbolt 4 (support data transfer, Power Delivery 3.0, and DisplayPort 1.4)
Monitor Cable 1x USB-C 3-in-1 Hub
SECURITY & PRIVACY
Security Chip Firmware TPM 2.0
Fingerprint Reader Touch Style, in Keyboard Key
Other Security Camera privacy shutter

IR camera for Windows Hello

 

