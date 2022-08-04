5 Best Smart TVs in India

Ads

Want to purchase the best smart TV, but are unsure of what brands or features to take into account? Find out which of the top 10 smart TV manufacturers in India best suits your needs by reading this article. Finally, we have provided answers to some commonly asked questions about purchasing a smart TV.

TCL C835 New Generation Mini LED 4K Google TV

Shaking up the Mini LED 4K TV space, TCL has created a benchmark with its latest product innovation, TCL C835. This next-generation product is an amalgamation of high-octane features like 144Hz VRR, ONKYO, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, MEMC, and HDMI 2.1.

In addition, integrated with Dolby Vision IQ, the TCL Mini LED 4K takes the visual benefits beyond HDR by intelligently optimising the TV for a perfect picture at any given time. Similarly, Dolby Atmos provides immersive entertainment with multidimensional sound and incredible clarity through the TV’s built-in speakers. It has taken a step further by applying 144Hz VRR, providing faster responsiveness, sharper imagery, and smoother gameplay. Whether users are competitive gamers who want to experience demanding high FPS games, or casual gamers, this technology can give them a significant edge, especially in multiplayer games. The TV also comes with Google TV, ensuring users can go through hundreds of content options aggregated across streaming channels.

Mi 4C 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

The Mi TV 4C is equipped with a quad-core CPU and a 43-inch Full HD LED display. It runs PatchWall 4.0, which is based on Android TV 9 and has an in-built Chromecast and Google Assistant. The device comes with three HDMI connectors as well as three USB ports. It has a strong 20W stereo speaker and supports DTS-HD sound, producing rich sound output.

Mi 4C 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD LED Smart Android TV also supports several modern applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Miracast, Media player, Gallery, TV Manager, Play Movies, YouTube Music, and Play Store.

Mi 4C 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD LED Smart Android TV is priced at just INR 23,000.

Panasonic 100 cm (40 Inches) Full HD Smart TV

The Panasonic 100 cm (40 Inches) Full HD Smart TV costs less than USD 25,000, and during promotions, it may be available for less than USD 20,000. There are no negative aspects about its state-of-the-art video display. Its colour accuracy and brightness are excellent, thanks to Vivid Digital Pro, a trait that Panasonic is particularly proud of.

In addition, its Adaptive Backlight Dimming is absolutely intriguing. By selectively regulating the display lighting, this intelligent function increases the image contrast ratio and delivers a sharper picture. This advanced Panasonic TV supports a variety of HDR formats and is pretty handy. It comes with a 16-watt audio system and provides excellent audio clarity.

Panasonic 100 cm (40 Inches) Full HD Smart TV is priced at just INR 34,376.

Sony X90J

The Sony X90J includes a 120Hz 4K resolution panel and two full-spec HDMI 2.1 connectors for your PS5. It also has VRR (variable refresh rate) and ALLM (auto low latency mode for sub-10ms lag) to enhance your gaming experience. Users need to go into the visual options and choose ‘Enhanced format’ for the selected HDMI connection; otherwise, they won’t benefit from its 2.1 specifications.

The new Cognitive XR processor is available on Sony’s top 2021 TVs and provides outstanding upscaling and contrast control. The X90J also has the new Google TV innovative platform, which features a simple setup, extensive app compatibility, and the ability to use Google Cast from Android devices. Sony X90J review provides about everything users expect in a mid-range 4K LED-LCD TV.

The Mi QLED TV

The Mi QLED TV is a 75-inch television, ideal for people searching for a large-screen gaming experience on a budget. Although the TV has three HDMI 2.1 connectors, it only supports ALLM. It does not support VRR or 4K resolution at 120Hz. If you wish to play at 120Hz, reduce the resolution to 1080p.

On the other hand, Mi QLED TV has full-array backlighting with local dimming. Since it is a QLED TV, users can anticipate excellent image quality. This is an option if you want a considerably giant screen gaming experience in 4K at 60Hz. The price-to-screen size ratio is a strong value proposition in this case.

Samsung Q80A

Samsung Q80A is yet another QLED model on this list. The TV includes an adaptive picture mode that adjusts like no other product on the market. Unlike standard LED TVs, quantum dot technology produces excellent saturation and colour accuracy. Samsung Q80A settings are based on the ambient light in the room to guarantee the best possible picture.

The device also comes with Samsung TV Plus. The TV also offers HDMI 2.1 for people who want to play games. Samsung Q80A is compatible with Al Assistant and has a 40W sound output accompanied by a 2.2-channel speaker configuration. It runs on Tizen OS and provides access to all prominent streaming providers.