5 Best LED TVs In India July 2022

In today’s digital age, the sight of high-definition LED TVs always draws attention in a new-age electronics store. TVs have greatly improved over the previous decade. And, with considerably more manufacturers fighting for a piece of this ever-growing market, they have also gotten relatively affordable. The best part is that customers no longer need to burn a hole in their bank accounts to get a friendly and trustworthy LED TV or any Smart TV. Furthermore, considering customers’ inclination towards incredible picture quality and sound, the electronics industry has started creating higher resolution screens. To be specific, LED TV technology is taking the contemporary electronic world by storm.

Against this backdrop, here we have brought together a list of the best-LED TVs today:

TCL C835 New Generation Mini LED 4K Google TV

Shaking up the Mini LED 4K TV space, TCL has created a benchmark with its latest product innovation, TCL C835. This next-generation product is an amalgamation of high-octane features like 144Hz VRR, ONKYO, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, MEMC, and HDMI 2.1.

The device raises the bar of powerful imagery by increasing the number of local dimming zones and offering stunning brightness performance. Moreover, it provides a striking contrast, exquisite details, and more than one billion colours powered by QLED technology.

In addition, integrated with Dolby Vision IQ, the TCL Mini LED 4K takes the visual benefits beyond HDR by intelligently optimising the TV for a perfect picture at any given time. Similarly, Dolby Atmos provides immersive entertainment with multidimensional sound and incredible clarity through the TV’s built-in speakers.

TCL C835 has taken a step further by applying 144Hz VRR, providing faster responsiveness, sharper imagery, and smoother gameplay. Whether users are competitive gamers who want to experience demanding high FPS games, or casual gamers, this technology can give them a significant edge, especially in multiplayer games.

The TV also comes with Google TV, ensuring users can go through hundreds of content options aggregated across streaming channels.

TCL C835 is available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch at INR 119,990, INR 159,990, and 229,990 respectively.

Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Android LED TV

Sony has long been regarded as one of the world’s leading television manufacturers. This 4K UHD Android TV has voice control, so you can watch your favourite shows and movies by giving simple verbal commands. It also supports Alexa or Apple Airplay, enabling users to control the TV and have a genuinely hands-free TV-viewing experience.

It is home to 5000 applications, far more than any other smart TV. In addition, the device comes with Bass Reflex speakers, excellent for movies, sports, and music-listening experiences. Motionflow XR’s exclusive technology maintains action scenes fluid for a genuinely cinematic experience.

The special features of the Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Android LED TV are Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, HDR Gaming, Google Assistant, Apple Airplay, Alexa Built-in, Motionflow XR Technology, and X-Protection Pro. It also comes with Bixby, which allows users to control connected devices and content with a single remote.

Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Android LED TV is available at 43 inches (108 cm) at INR 69,990.

OnePlus 55-inch Q1 Pro Smart TV

The OnePlus 55-inch Q1 Pro Smart TV comes with a 4K UHD QLED display, wide colour gamut, Dolby Vision compatibility, and HDR10+. It has a 50-Watt audio output with Dolby Atmos compatibility to provide superb audio detail and clarity. It is powered by a Mali G51 CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage.

In addition, the device is integrated with four HDMI connectors and three USB ports. A futuristic Android TV with the company’s OxygenPlay service, the OnePlus 55-inch Q1 Pro Smart TV enables users to stream content conveniently. It has a virtually bezel-free screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 95.7 %.

The OnePlus Q1 Pro Series Ultra HD 4K QLED Android Smart TV impresses users with strong Dolby Atmos speakers. It is integrated with 50 watts of audio output, producing rich and immersive sound. The Dolby Digital Plus sound will immerse users in an incredible audio experience. Moreover, the Gamma Colour Magic Chip allows users to cast their favourite films, games, and applications without sacrificing quality.

This TV guarantees an exceptional audio experience at home by providing excellent low-end sound. Discover a new era of entertainment with this futuristic Smart TV, which is brought to life in vibrant colour, thanks to the realism of advanced picture and sound technologies.

OnePlus 55-inch Q1 Pro Smart TV is available at INR 62,899.

Mi 4C 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

The Mi TV 4C is equipped with a quad-core CPU and a 43-inch Full HD LED display. It runs PatchWall 4.0, which is based on Android TV 9 and has an in-built Chromecast and Google Assistant. The device comes with three HDMI connectors as well as three USB ports. It has a strong 20W stereo speaker and supports DTS-HD sound, producing rich sound output.

Mi 4C 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD LED Smart Android TV also supports several modern applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Miracast, Media player, Gallery, TV Manager, Play Movies, YouTube Music, and Play Store.

Mi 4C 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD LED Smart Android TV is priced at just INR 23,000.

Panasonic 100 cm (40 Inches) Full HD Smart TV

The Panasonic 100 cm (40 Inches) Full HD Smart TV costs less than USD 25,000, and during promotions, it may be available for less than USD 20,000. There are no negative aspects about its state-of-the-art video display. Its colour accuracy and brightness are excellent, thanks to Vivid Digital Pro, a trait that Panasonic is particularly proud of.

In addition, its Adaptive Backlight Dimming is absolutely intriguing. By selectively regulating the display lighting, this intelligent function increases the image contrast ratio and delivers a sharper picture. This advanced Panasonic TV supports a variety of HDR formats and is pretty handy. It comes with a 16-watt audio system and provides excellent audio clarity.

Panasonic 100 cm (40 Inches) Full HD Smart TV is priced at just INR 34,376.