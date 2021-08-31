Zunpluse, the home-grown smart home automation brand today announced the launch of several smart home appliances in India which comprises of a smart door lock, a smart pollution sensor, a smart light strip, and a 14-watt smart downlight. That is not all a there are at least three more products in the pipeline and are set to be unleashed during the upcoming festive season.

The company said its new smart door locking system will provide users with real-time monitoring besides also offering control and access sharing features as well.

The smart light strip measures 5 meters and boasts of 16 million colors. The strip is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Home and can be controlled via voice commands itself.

Then there is the smart pollution sensor that will allow for real-time monitoring of the air quality. It does that with the help of a host of sensors that it comes equipped with, which includes sensors for monitoring AQI, PM1.0, PM2.5, PM10, temperature, and humidity levels. The device will also sound out alerts once it detects the quality to have breached the minimum needed for healthy living.

The latest range of smart home appliances has joined several other products that the company already has to offer. These include a smart bulb, smart plug, smart AC remote, smart TV remote, smart energy monitor, smart video doorbell, smart camera, and smart plug, to name a few. On the whole, the company now has 15 smart products to offer buyers in India, all of which can be broadly categorized under four segments – lighting, security, control, and purifier.

Among the smart devices that the company plans to launch during the coming weeks and months include a smart fan, a smart mopper, and a smart air purifier. All of its products are Wi-Fi enabled and offer plug-and-play connectivity. The company also provides the zunpulse app to control all of its products remotely. The app is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms.

All of the products can be purchased via popular retailer sites such as Flipkart, Snapdeal, and Amazon, besides the company’s own website as well. It has just been September 2020 that Zunpluse had started operations and has already sold more than 100,000 of its smart home products, which makes it among the fastest growing smart home automation brand in India.