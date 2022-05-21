Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 3 wireless neckband with 17-hrs battery life launched in India

The Indian electronics brand Zebronics announced the launch of its new wireless neckband earphone named Zeb-Yoga 3 in the country. Featuring an ergonomic design that ensures a comfortable fit around the neck, the new Zeb-Yoga 3 comes integrated with large 14 mm drivers that the company said have been tuned for balanced sound output. The flexible design is further accentuated with metallic magnetic earpieces that make it convenient to use as well.

Battery life is quite commendable 17 hours on a single full charge while keeping it plugged in for just 10 mins will be enough to allow 8 hours of playback time. The neckband supports Google voice assistant and features in-line controls for user convenience. It connects to the mother device via Bluetooth 5.0.

Coming to price, the Zeb-Yoga 3 sports a sticker price of Rs. 1,899. In fact, that is the price to be paid for purchasing the earphone via the company’s official retail site though the Reliance Digital Online store is offering the Zeb-Yoga 3 for a discounted price of just Rs. 699.

The wireless neckband comes in attractive shades of Black, Blue, Green, and Orange.