YouTube Starts Global Crackdown on Ad Blockers

YouTube has started a global crackdown on ad blockers, preventing users from watching videos if they have ad blockers enabled. The company says that ad blockers violate its terms of service and that ads are an essential part of how the platform and creators earn revenue.

Key Highlights:

YouTube is now blocking users with ad blockers from watching videos.

YouTube says that ad blockers violate its terms of service.

YouTube says that ads support a diverse ecosystem of creators globally.

Users can either disable ad blockers or subscribe to YouTube Premium to watch videos without ads.

Users who try to watch a video with an ad blocker enabled will see a message that says “Ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube.” They will then be given two options: disable their ad blocker or subscribe to YouTube Premium.

Youtube is a paid subscription service that allows users to watch videos without ads, as well as other features such as background playback and downloads. YouTube Premium costs $11.99 per month in the United States.

YouTube’s crackdown on ad blockers is likely to be controversial. Some users may argue that they have a right to block ads, especially if they are intrusive or disruptive. Others may argue that YouTube’s crackdown is necessary to protect the platform and its creators.

YouTube is not the first company to crack down on ad blockers. Other websites and services, such as Hulu and HBO Max, also block users with ad blockers enabled.

