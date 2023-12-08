YouTube introduces new Pause Comments feature to combat negativity and trolls

YouTube is constantly working on improving the platform for both creators and viewers. One of the biggest challenges that creators face is dealing with negativity and trolls in the comments section. Today, YouTube announced a new feature that will help creators combat this issue: the ability to pause comments on their videos.

Key highlights:

Creators can now pause comments on their videos.

This feature is currently in the testing phase.

The “Pause” option is located in the video-level comment settings.

This feature aims to help creators filter out unwanted feedback and negative comments.

This feature is currently in the testing phase, but it is a promising step forward for YouTube. The “Pause” option is located in the video-level comment settings, and it allows creators to temporarily disable comments on their videos. This can be helpful for creators who are dealing with a surge of negativity or who simply want to take a break from the comments section.

It is important to note that pausing comments does not delete existing comments. Creators can still choose to review and moderate existing comments, or they can simply leave them as they are. The “Pause” feature is simply a way for creators to take control of their comment sections and create a more positive and productive environment for their viewers.

The introduction of the “Pause Comments” feature is a welcome change for many creators. It will be interesting to see how this feature is used in the long run, and whether it has a positive impact on the overall YouTube community.

This new feature is just one of the many ways that YouTube is working to improve the platform for creators. In recent years, YouTube has also introduced a number of other features that are designed to help creators make money and grow their audiences. These features include Super Chat, Super Stickers, and Channel Memberships.

With all of these new features, it is clear that YouTube is committed to supporting its creators. The “Pause Comments” feature is just the latest example of this commitment, and it is sure to be a valuable tool for many creators.

Overall, the introduction of the “Pause Comments” feature is a positive step for YouTube. This feature will help creators combat negativity and trolls, and it will create a more positive and productive environment for viewers.