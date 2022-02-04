In today’s digital age, it is more important than ever to take steps to protect your data from hackers and cybercriminals. Cybersecurity is more critical than ever, and failing to take the necessary precautions could leave your business vulnerable to attack. This blog post will provide you with a cybersecurity checklist of things you should do now to keep your data safe.
Checklist to maximize the cyber security of your organization
- Create a plan in the event of a data breach: The plan should include who will be responsible for notifying authorities and customers/clients. Updating software regularly, including operating systems, browsers, and antivirus programs is essential for maintaining a robust cyber security posture. It is also crucial to have a process in place to deal with the aftermath of a data breach, including securing the network and mitigating any damage.
- Update software regularly, including operating systems, browsers, and antivirus programs: As mentioned earlier, updating software is critical to protect your organization from cybercrime. By keeping your organization’s systems’software up-to-date, you are closing any security holes that may have been discovered and exploited by hackers. Like the famous cyber-attack on US Defense, installing legit-seeming security updates can also be dangerous without caution, something you can take care of with JFrog.
- Use a password manager: A password manager is a tool that helps you create and manage strong passwords. This is important because weak passwords are one of the hackers’ main ways to access networks and data. A password manager would not only help employees remember their password and save countless hours IT support would spend helping, but protect them too. Keeping all passwords in a safe and powerful password manager with two-factor authentication will make your employees much safer online.
- Use a VPN: A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a tool that creates an encrypted connection between your computer and a VPN server. A VPN is crucial to your daily business as an organization because it allows you to safely connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots and keep your data private.
- Deploy anti-phishing tools: Anti-phishing tools are designed to protect users from malicious emails that attempt to steal login credentials or install malware on the user’s computer. Using an anti-phishing tool can protect your employees from becoming victims of phishing attacks and losing important data.
- Invest in a good antivirus program: Antivirus programs are essential for protecting your computer from malware and other online threats. Make sure the antivirus program you choose has a strong track record of detecting and stopping viruses, spyware, and other types of malware.
- Use two-factor authentication: After activating two-factor authentication, all devices logging in would need two forms of identification before someone can log into an account. This can be as simple as a password and a code sent to your phone or a more complex system involving biometric data like fingerprints or retinal scans. By using two-factor authentication, you can make it much harder for hackers to gain
- Install a firewall: A firewall helps protect your computer from unauthorized access. A good firewall will block hackers from accessing your computer and help keep track of your network’s traffic. Firewalls with encryption are the best way to protect your data from being intercepted by hackers. You can also use data science and AI to improve your cyber security threat awareness and protection.
- Educate all employees on cyber security best practices: One of the best ways to protect your organization from cybercrime is to educate all employees on how to stay safe online. This includes teaching them how to identify a phishing attack and what to do if they think they have been compromised. You should also inculcate employee training about the importance of using strong passwords and two-factor authentication. By educating your employees, you are helping create a culture of cybersecurity that will help keep your data safe.
- Back up your data: One of the best ways to protect your data from being lost or stolen is to back it up regularly. You create a copy that can be restored if something happens to the original files by backing up your data. There are many different types of backup solutions available, so find one that works best for you and make sure to use it frequently!
- Monitor your network activity: Monitoring your network activity can help you spot any suspicious behavior early on and prevent any potential cyberattacks from taking place. By monitoring your network traffic, you can see what type of information is being sent and received and quickly identify any unauthorized activity.
- Use a secure browser: A secure browser is a web browser that has been designed to protect your privacy and security online. It features built-in security tools like malware protection and tracking blockers, as well as an encrypted browsing mode that helps keep your data safe from prying eyes. Secure browsers are available for both desktop and mobile devices, so make sure to install one on all of your devices.