Yamaha launches a new range of TWS earbuds in India, TW-ES5A And TW-E7B Truly Wireless Earbuds

Yamaha Corporation, the world’s largest musical instrument manufacturer and a prominent audio/visual devices supplier has launched a duo of True Wireless Earbuds that put your hearing health at the forefront of their performance.

The TW-E7B and TW-ES5A offer the company’s True Sound and Listening Care technologies. In addition, E7B adds Yamaha’s special active noise cancellation, while the ES5A boasts of IPX7 water and sweat resistance, as well as sporty silicone fins to keep the buds in place while you’re doing fitness stuff.

These new additions to the line-up of wireless sound devices deliver incredibly detailed and accurate timbre in each note while also taking care of the contrast between stillness and motion. It creates a sense of atmosphere that teleports you to the place from where the music is originating, which only a brand like Yamaha, with over 130 years of history in Musical Instruments, can achieve.

Yamaha TW-ES5A and TW-E7B TWS earbuds: Price and availability

The Yamaha TW-ES5A will be launched at Rs 15,700/- available in black, blue and green colors and the TW-E7B is priced at Rs 24,200/- available in black and white colors, the earbuds will be available for purchase on select e-commerce sites and offline stores.

TW-E7B Specifications

True wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, advanced listening care, and ambient sound. Yamaha True Sound: GETTING CLOSER TO THE ARTIST incredible realism, detail, and clarity.

ANC Advanced: Yamaha-exclusive Active Noise-Canceling technology that preserves and protects your music, Listening Optimizer: corrects sound in real-time while reacting to you and your surroundings.

Listening Care Advanced optimizes dynamic loudness for full-range sound at reduced listening levels. Calls are crystal clear due to an enhanced mic design and Qualcomm® cVc (Clear Voice Capture). IPX5 water and sweat resistance, as well as Long battery life: up to 22 hours total (6 h + 16 h)

TW-ES5A Specifications

True Wireless Sports Earbuds with Secure Fit, Waterproof and Ambient Sound. Yamaha True Sound that drives you to your best performance, Unique earbud shape with silicone fins for a secure and comfortable fit. IPX7 water and sweat resistant, Ambient Sound: choose when you need to be aware of your surroundings.

Listening Care: loudness optimization for full-range sound at lower listening volumes, Crystal-clear calls with advanced mic design and Qualcomm® cVc (Clear Voice Capture) and Long-lasting: up to 34 hours of total battery life (9 h + 25 h)

With years spent meticulously planning and developing its upcoming additions to the category, Yamaha is no stranger to the headphone industry. Yamaha is uniquely positioned as a leader in the true interpretation of music and sound since it is the largest producer of musical instruments in the world. Yamaha has increased its commitment to the craft with this new range and features designed to maximize musical enjoyment both inside and outside the house because of this passion and understanding.

All of the new headphones feature app control, in addition to simple controls to make phone calls, activate your favorite voice assistant and control your music with easy-to-find buttons. Each model offers a carrying case, charging cables and extended battery life. Additional features and accessories vary by model.