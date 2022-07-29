Xplore Lifestyle partners with CardiacSense, launches medical-grade smartwatch

Ads

Xplore Lifestyle, a patient monitoring solution provider has launched a medical-grade smartwatch for continuous monitoring of cardiac health. Claiming to be the world’s first medical grade continuous monitoring device in the form of a watch, this watch has been developed in partnership with Israeli company CardiacSense. The product was launched by Mr. Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India along with Eyal Copitt and Ido Mor from CardiacSense, and Pankaj Balwani from Xplore Lifestyle.

This medical device is capable of differentiating between a Normal Heart Rhythm from an Abnormal/Irregular Heart Rhythm ( Arrhythmia ), especially Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). Manufactured in Israel, it is priced at Rs 1 lakh plus taxes and will be available for consumers in the first phase from September this year.

Built with cutting-edge Israeli biosensing technologies, its patented optomechanical sensors when combined with the proprietary PPG, ECG, and Artifact sensing Technology and advanced algorithms, the watch can detect and read heart activity beat-by-beat. As a result, it can detect fatal Arrhythmia like AFib, and notify doctors and family members of patients instantly. It can also be used for patients suffering from chronic conditions such as BP (hypertension), Chronic Heart Failure (CHF), and other cardiac conditions.

Ads

The watch also has the capability to measure breath-by-breath respiratory rate and can track conditions such as COPD and Sleep Apnea. A watch being able to read respiratory rate is again the world’s first.

As against a US FDA-set threshold of a maximum 2% False Detection Rate (FDR), CardiacSense has shown remarkably high accuracy rates with just 0.6% FDR making it the most accurate medical device among all wearable devices in the world market. Already armed with a CE certification under European Union’s Medical Device Regulation (MDR), the product is in the advanced stages of being approved by the US FDA too.

”CardiacSense is a medical device in the form of a watch. We are focussing to change the entire delivery of healthcare services through remote monitoring of patients. We plan to invest Rs 200 crore over a period of 3 years just around CardiacSense to build several solutions. The unveiling of the CardiacSense smartwatch which is priced at Rs 1 lakh a piece. The device will be available in India from September,” Xplore Lifestyle founder and CEO Pankaj Balwani said.

”We expect our revenue to be around Rs 1,000 crore from the CardiacSense platform. We will be adding more services on CardiacSense, which our customers can use on the same watch without needing to buy a new one. They will be able to use it at least for a period of 5 years. A general lifetime of a medical device is around 7 years. Patients with chronic conditions such as high blood pressure (hypertension), Chronic Heart Failure (CHF), COPD and sleep apnea can also be monitored continuously through CardiaSense,” Pankaj Balwani said.