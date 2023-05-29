Xiaomi strengthens ‘Make in India’ journey; joins forces with Optiemus Electronics Limited to manufacture audio products locally

India, 29 May 2023: Xiaomi India, country’s leading smartphone and smart TV brand, today announced the partnership with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) to strengthen its ‘Make in India’ journey. This collaboration signifies a larger initiative in the AIoT domain, commencing with the localization of wireless audio products. Through this partnership, Xiaomi begins the production for its first locally manufactured audio product at the OEL factory situated in Noida.

Through expansion of operations and manufacturing partnerships with domestic champions in the segment, Xiaomi has strengthened its commitment to India, while fostering economic growth and generating employment opportunities. The company is targeting a 50% increase in smartphone domestic value addition over the next two years.

This collaboration demonstrates Xiaomi’s dedication to producing high-quality products, contributing to the growth of domestic manufacturing in India, and bolstering its efforts in democratising technology for the massive.

Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India said, “This partnership with Optiemus Electronics Limited marks a major milestone in our efforts to accelerate our localization of products and components to bring out high-quality devices that will be ‘Made in India,’ at honest pricing. We are committed to forging more such collaborations for a wider range of categories, across our product line-up.”

Commenting on the association, Nitesh Gupta, Director, Optiemus Electronics Limited said, “We are happy to partner with Xiaomi India and contribute to their vision of localisation. Xiaomi is one of the leading players in the Indian electronics ecosystem and is known for its path breaking technology, so this partnership is a significant testimony to Optiemus Electronics’ expertise and growing capabilities. We look forward to delivering great value through state-of-the art infrastructure to manufacture Xiaomi products.”

With a focus on bringing alive innovation for everyone, under the new partnership Xiaomi India aims to bring forth advanced technology at honest pricing to the Indian market, further strengthening its position as a key player in the Indian electronics industry.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies. According to Canalys, the company’s market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked No. 3 globally in 2022. In December 2022, MAU of MIUI reached approximately 582 million globally. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 589 million smart devices connected to its platform as of December 31, 2022, excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2022, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the fourth time, ranking #266, up 72 places compared to 2021. Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

Xiaomi India is the number 1 smartphone player since Q3 2017 IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report.

About Optiemus Electronics Limited

Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL), engaged in the business of electronics manufacturing in India, provides end-to-end solutions to global and Indian brands encompassing world class manufacturing, supply chain management and repair/refurbishment. OEL also has a strategic partnership with Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing (India) for manufacturing electronics, creating a joint hub in India for Design Solutions, Product Development and smart manufacturing. OEL has two state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. With a highly experienced team and winning attitude, OEL has won the trust of many Local as well as global brands, maintaining its commitment towards Quality, Timely Delivery, Flexibility as well as Customer Satisfaction.