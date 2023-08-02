Xiaomi starts the 5G Revolution with the Global Debut of Redmi 12 5G in India

Xiaomi India, the country’s most trusted Smartphone X AIoT brand, has taken the most significant step towards ushering in a new era of 5G connectivity in India with the much-awaited launch of the latest number series smartphone – Redmi 12 5G today.

The Redmi 12 Series, featuring two devices- the Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12, deliver a premium smartphone experience, packaging flagship grade crystal glass back design and exceptional performance at honest pricing that sets a new benchmark in the segment. Crafted with precision, Redmi 12 Series embodies three key pillars of design – craftsmanship, ergonomics, and durability. The massive 17.2cm (6.79) FHD+ Display, which is the largest display on a Redmi smartphone yet and comes with a 90Hz AdaptiveSync display, offers an immersive visual experience, while a Corning Gorilla Glass build and IP53 rating ensures that the devices are built to last.

The Redmi 12 5G is also India’s first smartphone to house the Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 5G processor, featuring a flagship-level 4nm architecture that efficiently unlocks 5G capabilities for faster connectivity.

With the Global Debut of Redmi 12 5G in India, Xiaomi has yet again emerged as the catalyst to drive the country’s next wave of digital revolution by making unparalleled 5G experiences accessible to the masses.

Expands portfolio

Bringing a healthier, more connected, and empowered lifestyle to its users, Xiaomi has also expanded into the wearables portfolio with the sleek and stylish Redmi Watch 3 Active. Sporting a large 4.65cm (1.83) screen with Bluetooth calling, compatibility with Android and iOS devices, up to 12-days battery life, and a 5ATM water-resistant rating that makes it ideal for swimming and water sports, the Redmi Watch 3 Active brings together the ultimate fusion of style and functionality!

Following the successful launch of TWS – Redmi Active Buds 4 in June this year, Xiaomi is further elevating users’ audio experience with its first ‘Made in India’ wireless audio device – Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2. Weighing just 22 grams, the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 are ultra-light, compatible with the 5.2 Bluetooth version, offer multipoint connectivity with fast charging, which makes it the perfect audio companion for music aficionados who are always on the move, as well as for logging into long work calls.

Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India, said, “Xiaomi’s first 9 years in India catalysed a digital revolution as we provided easy affordability and accessibility to quality 4G handsets. With a fifth of the world’s population joining the 4G bandwagon, India emerged as one of the largest digital economies globally. Taking this journey forward, the global debut of Redmi 12 5G in India, is a significant step up for the smartphone industry and India’s growing tech-enabled ecosystem, opening exciting new possibilities and fast-tracking innovation. As millions of users enjoy fast internet connectivity at Gbps speeds, we are truly excited about participating in the next wave of India’s digital journey.”

Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, “To democratize a new technology like 5G, it is important that we enable the transition for users into a superior experience that is seamless, delightful, and at an honest price. As the first truly world-class 5G smartphone catering to the largest segment of Indian buyers, the Redmi 12 5G brings the benefits of fastest connectivity, powerful performance, and flagship design to millions of smartphone buyers in India.”

Redmi 12 5G: Taking 5G to the people

Powered by India’s first Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 built on a flagship-level 4nm architecture, the Redmi 12 5G is a masterpiece of design and technology, bringing together the best of performance, efficiency, and flagship-grade crystal glass design. The improved Qualcomm® Kryo™ CPU 64-bit architecture packs up to 2.2 GHz peak speeds, improving UI experiences, enabling faster multitasking, and improving the overall power efficiency, thanks to the first in segment 4nm architecture.

Redmi 12 5G is equipped with the groundbreaking X61 modem, allowing swift 5G connections, lower latency, power efficiency, and widespread coverage. Users can download heavy files ultra-fast, browse and stream high-definition content and indulge in immersive online gaming experiences at high speeds and on the go.

Redmi 12 Series: Visual brilliance, redefined!

Offering an incredible 17.2cm (6.79) FHD+ Display, the Redmi 12 Series offers the largest display experience yet on a Redmi number series smartphone and comes with the vibrant MIUI 14 with diverse personalization options and useful features. With a resolution of 2460×1080, 550nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz AdaptiveSync display that can understand the content on your screen and dynamically adjust the refresh rate for a smooth and immersive cinematic experience, Redmi 12 Series outshines its competitors in terms of both power efficiency and performance.

Furthermore, a 91% screen-to-body ratio and a powerful 12x17mm loudspeaker means users can enjoy an immersive and captivating experience and indulge in their favorite content, such as movies, TV shows, games, and social media on their Redmi 12 Series devices that are convenient to hold.

A touch of elegance to your everyday experiences

The Redmi 12 Series stand out in three essential aspects: craftsmanship, durability, and ergonomics.

The all-new crystal glass design, inspired by real crystals and gemstones, offers a premium glass back for the first time ever on the Redmi Number series. The overall aesthetic of the phone is simple yet beautiful, featuring the all-new infinite camera deco that looks great whilst providing an improved hand feel.

The Redmi 12 Series phones are built to last, with a focus on durability that ensures they can withstand the rigours of daily use. An overall balanced design with rounded edges, an impressive thickness of only 8.17mm, flat frame with metallic finish; and an ergonomic design lends this device a great in-hand feel, and ensures a comfortable grip.

Carrying forward the Redmi number series legacy, the Redmi 12 series is designed and built with great precision. With its IP53 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass, Redmi 12 Series is built to handle everyday wear and tear and is protected from dust and splashes. It comes with fan favourite features such as 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster. It packs in a massive 5000 mAh battery with 22.5W in-box charger.

Unleash your inner Photographer

Equipped with a powerful 50MP AI camera setup, the Redmi 12 5G takes photography to the next level. Its f/1.8 aperture allows for excellent low-light performance and detailed shots in all lighting conditions. On the front, the 8MP high-resolution selfie camera ensures stunning self-portraits, making your selfies truly shine. The seven classic film filters bring a sense of aesthetic and fun back to smartphone photography that this segment previously lacked.

The Redmi 12 Series comes in three exciting colours: Jade Black, Pastel Blue, and Moonstone Silver.

Price and availability

Redmi 12 4G will be available at an effective price inclusive of offers at INR 8,999 for 4GB+128GB and INR 10,499 for 6GB+128GB across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorized retail partners starting August 4th 2023 – 12 noon.

*Offer Details:

Users can avail an instant discount of Rs. 1000 with ICICI Credit and Debit cards or INR 1000 exchange bonus for existing Xiaomi users on the 4GB variant.

Xiaomi and Redmi users can avail an additional discount of INR 1000 on the purchase of 6GB variant.

Redmi 12 5G will be available at an effective price inclusive of offers at INR 10,999 for 4GB+128GB, INR 12,499 for 6GB+128GB and INR 14,499 for 8GB+256GB across Mi.com, Amazon.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorized retail partners starting August 4th 2023 – 12 noon.

*Offer Details:

Users can avail an instant discount of Rs. 1000 with ICICI Credit and Debit cards on the 4GB and 6GB variant.

Xiaomi users can avail an additional discount of INR 1000 on the purchase of 8GB variant.

Redmi Watch 3 Active: Style meets functionality

The Redmi Watch 3 Active, the latest addition to Xiaomi’s wearable category, is designed with fitness and productivity in mind. The Redmi Watch 3 Active offers hands-free calling and is compatible with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 for better connectivity and an enhanced calling experience. Sporting a premium metallic finish, the Redmi Watch 3 Active watch has an extremely flexible and strap with an advanced locking mechanism for a secure and comfortable fit.

With a large 4.65cm (1.83) HD display, a peak brightness of 450 nits and a fluid 60Hz refresh rate, making interactions on the smartwatch seamless and captivating. Featuring a convenient magnetic charging port for hassle-free charging, the smartwatch quickly charges to 100% in just 100 minutes, with upto 12 days of battery life.

The watch features over 100 sports modes and comes with 5ATM rating that allows users to wear it during showers, in pools, sandbar swimming and more.

It also comes with an advanced 24*7 health monitoring that includes heart rate, SPO2 monitoring, sleep tracking and a stress calculator. It also supports women with menstrual cycle tracking that provides predictions and reminders for upcoming periods. The monitoring details can be viewed conveniently on the Watch display; consumers no longer need to check their smartphone app.

Users can triple-press the function button for emergency calls and add their emergency contacts with the SOS feature via the Mi Fitness app for enhanced safety and convenience.

The Redmi Watch 3 Active offers a wide variety of customization options with an extensive selection of 200+ watch faces and 50+ widget customisations to choose from.

Price and availability

Redmi Watch 3 Active comes in two exciting colours: Platinum Grey and Charcoal Black and will be available at INR 2,999 on Mi.com and Xiaomi Retail from August 3rd, 2023 – 12 noon.

As a limited time offer, the Olive Green strap worth INR 499 will be available just at INR 99 exclusively on Mi.com from August 3rd to August 16th.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2: Made in India

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 are Xiaomi’s first Made in India wireless audio device, made locally by Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) after the partnership was announced in May 2023.

SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 boast an impressive array of key specs, including Dual-mic ENC for crystal-clear calls, 9.2mm dynamic drivers delivering rich and powerful sound and 16 hours of battery life.

Weighing at approximately 22g, the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 is ultra-lightweight, making it comfortable for prolonged use. The Type-C charging port ensures easy and quick charging with just 10 minutes of charging giving you an incredible 143 minutes of playback time. The SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 are IPX5 water resistant providing protection against splashes and sweat and offer the convenience of multi-point pairing allowing you to effortlessly connect to multiple devices.

Price and availability

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones 2 will be available for INR 1,199 across Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi Retail from August 2nd, 2023 You can access product shots here.

