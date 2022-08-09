Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer with OLED screen launched in India

Ads

Xiaomi, India’s number one Smartphone and Smart TV brand, announced the launch of Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L in India. Aimed to deliver innovation and simplicity to Indian homes, the smart kitchen appliance features wide-temperature range for multi-functional cooking, more than 50+ smart recipes and voice command powered by Google Assistant. Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L caters to the consumers that prefer a smarter and healthier lifestyle.

Commenting on the launch, Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said, “With consumers getting conscious about their health and well-being, the smart air fryer market is experiencing an exponential growth in India. At Xiaomi, we have a deep understanding of our consumer’s needs and preferences, and in line with that, we are extremely happy to announce the launch of Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L. A category-first, the smart air fryer integrates intelligent design components and leading technology, making it the perfect addition to the Indian kitchen for smarter and healthier cooking. As we aim to expand our Smarter Living portfolio, our endeavour has always been to deliver innovation for everyone and Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L is the validation of the same.”

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L with its superior technology, creates an experience that transforms the way people cook. With unique built-in features such as wide-temperature range for multi-functional cooking, schedule meals up to 24 hours in advance, OLED display for easy monitoring, timing and temperature control and 50+ easy-to-cook recipes on Mi Home App, the air fryer offers the consumers with smart cooking experience.

Healthier cooking

Instead of conventional cooking methods, Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L leverages 1500W heating power that enables rapid temperature increase and more balanced heat distribution inside the Air Fryer, shortening the cooking time and offering a faster, healthier and more convenient lifestyle. It also offers adjustable temperature between 40°C to 200°C* along with 24 hour long continuous operating time. The low temperatures are automatically paired with the low rotating speed of the dual-speed motor for slow temperature increase.

Easy schedule

The smart piece of kitchen appliance that can keep up with every modern lifestyle, Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L allows users to flexibly schedule their meal for up to 24 hours in advance, while opening up endless cooking possibilities, such as yogurt fermentation or food dehydration. With the configuration of the dual-speed fan, the Smart Air Fryer can also defrost frozen goods, baking, dried fruits, and ferment vegetables.

Smart cooking

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L comes with more than 50+ smart recipes making it easy for beginners to cook delicious food. The smart air fryer also supports custom cooking modes in order for the home cooks to adjust the settings as they please.

Smart controls

When connecting the device to Mi Home app, users can easily control the device and access over 50+ easy-to-cook recipes for quick inspiration on their everyday meal . The device further elevates the smart experience with an OLED display at the front that provides real-time viewing of cooking status, as well as capability to voice command the device to have it start, pause, or check remaining cooking time using Google Assistant .

Multi-functional cooking

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L comes with 8 preset modes and 360° hot air circulation that leads to evenly cooked food. It also supports up to 24 hour scheduled cooking, to get the cooking done. Consumers can pull out the basket at any time to check the cooking status of the food and simply put the basket back to resume the cooking process. To maximize cooking space, the air fryer comes with an exclusive grill that makes more efficient use of the inner space. Additionally, the seven-layer composite frying basket features a dual-layer PTFE nonstick coating, making the basket wear-resistant, durable and easy to clean.

Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 3.5L is available at a price of INR 9,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon and retail stores from 18 August 2022. It will be available at a pre-order discount of INR 2000 exclusively on Mi.com from 9 August – 15 August 2022, making effective price INR 7,999.

Other specifications:

Size 37cm X 29.5cm X 34 cm Net weight 4.9 kg Color White Rated capacity 3.5 L Rated power 1500W Connectivity Bluetooth 4.0 | Mi Home app | Google Assistant | Wi- Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GH