Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro Launched In India

Xiaomi, India’s number one Smartphone and Smart TV brand, announced the launch of Xiaomi Robot Vacuum – Mop 2 Pro in India. Aimed to offer consumers innovative and intelligent solution that optimize home cleaning routines, the new Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner comes with 3,000Pa powerful suction, Next-Gen LDS laser navigation system and customized room cleaning. Featuring a built in smart voice assistant and 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combo makes the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner a smart all-in-one cleaning solution for all homes.

Commenting on the launch, Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India said, “The smart robot vacuum cleaner market is experiencing an exponential growth in India and we expect the trend to continue for the next few years. Being the market leaders, we have a deep understanding of our consumer’s needs and preferences. In line with that, we are extremely happy to announce the launch of Xiaomi Robot Vacuum – Mop 2 Pro that delivers the best-in-class configuration for enhanced and customized cleaning. The smart vacuum cleaner is the perfect amalgamation of cutting edge features and latest technological offering that offers our consumers with a autonomous cleaning experience.”

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum – Mop 2 Pro is perfect blend of technology and craftsmanship that offers consumers intelligent cleaning without compromising on hygiene standards. Below are the key features –

Powerful Suction and High-frequency Sonic Mopping

A 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combo, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro is a compact, hands-free module that covers consumer’s need from daily sweeping to heavy cleaning. Offered with an incredible 3,000Pa maximum suction power, Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro ensures deep cleans of various types of floors and carpets. Equipped with the full-coverage high-frequency sonic vibration mop, the 10,000 vibrations/min boosts cleaning power and tackle stubborn stains. The consumers can choose vacuum, mop only or a 2-in-1 mode for maximized efficiency.

Intelligent LDS SLAM Navigation for advanced mopping strategy and upgraded vacuum experience

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro adopts advanced LDS laser navigation that efficiently scans and maps the complex environment of the home, to plan the cleaning route. The technology enables rapid and highly accurate environment mapping during the cleaning process, even when the device is operating under low-light conditions.

Advanced mopping route design

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro has specially designed mopping routes that simulate manual cleaning, wiping repeatedly from left to right.

Microfibres for powerful stain removal

The mop features microfibres that ensure even penetration of water, effective removal of stains and quick drying for the floor. This helps prevent leaving water marks and damage to the floor. Combined with a smart electronically controlled water tank ensures that the robot can easily remove floor stains.

Long-lasting Battery for Larger Home Footprints

Equipped with the upgraded 5200mAh big volume battery, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro can clean areas of more than 2000 sq ft. easily with up to 170-minute run time

Customized settings for each room

Consumers can choose the order for cleaning your bedroom, living room and kitchen according to their own needs, to avoid tracking dirt from one room into another. They can also adjust the suction power and water volume based on the type of floor and set customized cleaning plans.

Smart Control with Xiaomi Home App

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro supports remote control from the Xiaomi Home App. The users can enjoy an array of functions with ease, such as customizing cleaning schedules, adjusting cleaning modes and water levels, tracking device location and more. The device is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for effortless voice activation.

Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro will be available at a price of INR 29,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon and retail stores. Consumers will be able to avail the unit at an introductory offer of INR 25,999 till 24 July 2022 (11:59pm).