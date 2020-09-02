Xiaomi has launched its entry level smartphone, the Redmi 9A in India. With prices starting at Rs. 6,799, the new Redmi 9A will go on sale in the country starting September 4 and will be available from Amazon.in as well as the company’s own retail channel in India.

Coming to the device itself, the Redmi 9A happens to be the first phone to come powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. The phone is available in two memory versions – 2 GB and 3 GB though storage is the same 32 GB for both models. And should you need more, there is the micro SD card slot that will allow you to add up to 512 GB of max storage.

The display comprises of a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel having 20:9 aspect ratio. The highlight of the display is its TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, which ensures better readability with less strain on the eyes. The phone is kept going by a 5000 mAh battery and runs the MIUI 12 OS based on Android 10.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB-C. The phone is 4G VoLTE ready and also features IR blaster along with a 3.5mm audio jack. For optics, the phone comes with a single 13 MP camera at the rear, complemented by an LED flash. For selfies, you get a 5 MP front shooter that sits within the waterdrop notch carved out of the display. Colour options include Mid Night Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green.

The phone can be ordered via Amazon.in and Mi.com and Mi Home stores. The 2 GB model is priced Rs. 6,799, while the 3 GB model will set you back Rs. 7,499.