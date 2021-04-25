Xiaomi launched its all-new Mi 11 Ultra along with the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro flagship smartphones in India. Of these, while the Mi 11 Ultra is a whole new development, Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are in reality the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro+ in disguise. Both the Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro+ were launched in China just this February.

Apart from the smartphones, the company also announced the launch of its new Mi QLED TV 75 in the country as well. Read on to find out more about each of the new devices.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra comes with a 6.81-inch WQHD+ E4 AMOLED display having a resolution of 1,440 x 3,200 pixels. That translates to a pixel density of 515 PPI while having a 20:9 aspect ratio. Other highlights of the display include a 120 Hz refresh rate, 480 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,700 nits of peak brightness along with an astounding 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

The display boasts of a 100 percent DCI – P3 color gamut as well. There also is the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top while there is a secondary display on the rear too. It’s all of 1.1-inch though and has a resolution of 126 x 294 pixels. At its core, the Mi 11 Ultra features a Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled to an Adreno 660 GPU. Then there is 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM on board, as is 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

A triple camera system adorns the rear and comprises of a 50 MP primary cam with OIS and f/1.95 aperture. Complementing the same is a 48 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor having an f/2.2 aperture and a 128-degree field of view. Lastly, there is another 48 MP telephoto lens capable of 120x digital zoom. For selfies, there is the 20 MP front shooter having f/2.3 aperture.

For connectivity, the phone comes with 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, AGPS, NavIC support, and NFC. Lastly, there is the USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing roles. The phone also comes with a host of sensors, which include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, hall sensor, barometer, grip sensor, color temperature sensor, flicker sensor, and multi-point laser focus sensor. There is an IR Blaster too, as is an in-screen fingerprint sensor for security.

Power comes from a 5,000mAh battery backed by a 67W wired and wireless charger. Besides, the phone supports 10W reverse wireless charging as well. The phone runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro specifications

The Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro are similar, differing in only some key areas. For instance, the display is the same on both phones, it being a 6.67-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED panel having a 120 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. Both the phones have the same 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio as their Ultra counterpart. Other features of the display include HDR10+ support and 107.6 percent coverage of NTSC color space. Plus, both the phones boast of 100 percent DCI-P3 and SGS Eye Care Certification as well.

However, differences arise when it comes to the processor, with the Mi 11X being powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC with the Adreno 650 GPU. Further, there is 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a max of 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage onboard. The Mi 11X Pro, on the other hand, features a Snapdragon 888 SoC with Adreno 660 GPU, 8 GB of RAM, and a max of 256 GB storage.

Differences exist with the optical capabilities as well. The Mi 11X comes with a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor with OIS and f/1.79 aperture. Then there is an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5 MP macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

The Mi 11X Pro comes with a similar camera set-up save for a 108 MP Samsung HM2 sensor with f/1.75 aperture for the primary sensor. The rest remains the same. For selfies, both the phones come with a 20 MP sensor with an f/2.45 lens.

Connectivity options remain largely the same on both phones, which include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, AGPS, NavIC support, and a USB Type-C port. The Mi 11X, however, features Bluetooth v5.2 while for the Mi 11X Pro, it is Bluetooth v5.2 and Wi-Fi 6e. For sensors, there is the ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, accelerometer, and gyroscope. Then there is the side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Both the phones come with the same 4,520mAh batteries with 33W fast charging support.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is priced at Rs. 69,990 for the lone 12 GB + 256 GB model and is available in shades of black and white. The company is yet to announce when it will go on sale.

For the Mi 11X, the 6 GB + 128 GB model is priced at Rs. 29,999 while the 8 GB + 128 GB variant will cost Rs. 31,999. Sale starts from April 27.

With the Mi 11X Pro, the price starts at Rs. 39,990 for the 8 GB + 128 GB model while the 8 GB + 256 GB variant costs Rs. 41,999. The phone will go on sale starting April 24.

Color options with the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro include Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black, and Frosty White.

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75

Apart from the smartphones, Xiaomi also took the opportunity to launch its new Mi QLED TV 75. The new smart TV offers a 75-inch QLED display having Ultra HD resolution. The display has a 120 Hx refresh rate and 192 zone full-array local dimming. Other highlights of the display include HDR10+ support along with Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio.

The TV runs Android TV 10 along with Xiaomi’s PatchWall interface. Ports offered include three HDMI 2.1, two USB 2.0, an Ethernet port, and an optical port. These apart, there is an AV input as well along with an antenna cable and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Also, the other unique aspect of the Mi QLED TV 75 is that it can collaborate with the Mi Home app to serve as a control hub for all the Mi smart appliances in your home.

The Mi QLED TV 75 is priced at Rs. 119,999 and will go on sale in the country starting April 27.